Mike Watkins Earns Second Big Ten Freshman Of The Week Honors

Mike Watkins was named co-Big Ten Freshman of the Week on Monday following his double-double in a 52-50 upset of then-No. 24 Minnesota.

Watkins, an imposing redshirt freshman forward out of Philadelphia, shared the honor with Michigan State’s Miles Bridges. It’s the second time this season that Watkins has brought home said conference recognition. He’s currently second in the Big Ten in blocked shots with 50 through 18 games. Only Minnesota’s Reggie Lynch has more (54) thus far.

Watkins is also fourth in the conference in rebounds per game (8.8) with 158 boards on the year. He’s been nothing short of a revelation for Penn State’s frontcourt, starting 14 games in his debut season to this point. The 6-foot-9 forward can also finish above the rim. He’s the fifth Nittany Lion to average double digits in scoring with 10.3 points per game.