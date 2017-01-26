Sue And Jay Paterno Running For Penn State Board Of Trustees

Both Joe Paterno’s wife and son, Sue and Jay Paterno, will run for election to alumni seats on the Penn State Board of Trustees, according to WTAJ. Nomination ballots are currently being accepted for the three open alumni trustee positions.

The Paternos have historically endorsed the candidates affiliated with Penn Staters For Responsible Stewardship (PS4RS), but now they’ll run against them. The seats up for reelection are currently held by Al Lord, Robert Jubelirer, and Alice Pope.

Incumbent trustee Alice Pope announced an official re-election campaign; Lord and Jubelirer are expected to follow. Robert Bowsher, who graduated in 1986, also announced a campaign.

Last year’s alumni election ultimately included only one non-incumbent on the ballot in 2008 grad Dan Cocco, but the three incumbents (Ted Brown, Barbara Doran, and Bill Oldsey) won their seats back.

Alumni need 250 written nominations to be added to the ballot. These nominations will be accepted until February 25.

The actual trustee ballot will be sent to alumni on April 10 and voting will last until May 4.