Jay Paterno To Run For Trustee, Sue Paterno Declines Nomination

Despite overwhelming support from fellow alumni, Sue Paterno will not seek a seat on Penn State’s Board of Trustees this year after all, she said today in a statement to Onward State. Sue also confirmed her son will continue to run for his own seat on the Board.
“It was not an easy decision and one I will re-visit next year,” she said. “I have a second rotator cuff surgery soon that will take me out of action for a period of time and Penn State, more than ever, needs committed board members who can be engaged in the challenges we face, challenges such as helping ensure students can graduate in four years and providing a meaningful, well rounded educational environment.”
She briefly highlighted Jay’s experience in State College, saying she’s pleased to see him continue his run in this year’s alumni election. “He will bring new ideas to how we chart the future of the university we love,” she said.
Penn State Twitter erupted in January when WTAJ announced both Sue and Jay Paterno would seek election to the Board. This came as a shock because the Paterno family has historically endorsed the candidates affiliated with Penn Staters For Responsible Stewardship (PS4RS). The seats up for reelection are currently held by Al Lord, Robert Jubelirer, and Alice Pope, who are associated with PS4RS.
Nominations close February 25 and official ballots will be distributed to alumni for voting in April.
You can read Sue Paterno’s full statement below.
For the past several months, many have asked me if I would consider running for a seat on Penn State’s Board of Trustees. The outpouring of support for me to do so has been at times overwhelming and greatly appreciated.
Penn State has been my family for almost six decades. I moved to State College as a Freshman in 1958 and never left. Along with Joe and countless others, we helped Penn State grow into a world renowned institution, and I watched generation after generation of students come and go the better for having been here. I love Penn State and always will – the students, the campus, the ice cream, even the squirrels.
However, after much reflection, I have decided not to seek a seat at this time. It was not an easy decision and one I will re-visit next year. I have a second rotator cuff surgery soon that will take me out of action for a period of time and Penn State, more than ever, needs committed board members who can be engaged in the challenges we face, challenges such as helping ensure students can graduate in four years and providing a meaningful, well rounded educational environment.
These issues and many more need the Board’s attention, and that is why I am pleased that Jay will be running for a seat. After 48 years in State College and after several years traveling the country speaking to alumni groups, Jay has developed a great perspective on the challenges students, parents and alumni face. He will bring new ideas to how we chart the future of the University we love.
I genuinely want to thank all of the people who nominated me and reached out to me about running. You reminded me what makes Penn State so special and why I am so proud to be a part of the “we” in “We are…Penn State.”
For the Glory,
Sue Paterno ‘62
