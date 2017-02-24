Jay Paterno To Run For Trustee, Sue Paterno Declines Nomination

Despite overwhelming support from fellow alumni, Sue Paterno will not seek a seat on Penn State’s Board of Trustees this year after all, she said today in a statement to Onward State. Sue also confirmed her son will continue to run for his own seat on the Board.

“It was not an easy decision and one I will re-visit next year,” she said. “I have a second rotator cuff surgery soon that will take me out of action for a period of time and Penn State, more than ever, needs committed board members who can be engaged in the challenges we face, challenges such as helping ensure students can graduate in four years and providing a meaningful, well rounded educational environment.”

She briefly highlighted Jay’s experience in State College, saying she’s pleased to see him continue his run in this year’s alumni election. “He will bring new ideas to how we chart the future of the university we love,” she said.

Penn State Twitter erupted in January when WTAJ announced both Sue and Jay Paterno would seek election to the Board. This came as a shock because the Paterno family has historically endorsed the candidates affiliated with Penn Staters For Responsible Stewardship (PS4RS). The seats up for reelection are currently held by Al Lord, Robert Jubelirer, and Alice Pope, who are associated with PS4RS.

Nominations close February 25 and official ballots will be distributed to alumni for voting in April.

You can read Sue Paterno’s full statement below.