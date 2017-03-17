Andrew Smith Named THON 2018 Executive Director

Less than a month after THON weekend, the organization is already gearing up for next year’s dance marathon. THON named former Rules & Regulations Volunteer Safety Director Andrew Smith the Executive Director for THON 2018.

Smith was also a Rules & Regulations Committee Member for THON 2014 and 2015 and a Rules & Regulations Volunteer Safety Captain for THON 2016 before heading one facet of the R&R committee for THON 2017.

We're so excited to announce the THON 2018 Executive Director, Andrew Smith! We cannot wait to see everything you accomplish this year, FTK! pic.twitter.com/mXJ1J26FPF — Penn State THON™ (@THON) March 17, 2017

“I THON so no child or family has to feel alone in their fight against cancer. These families are dealt an impossible hand and have to deal with the immense burdens of this disease,” Smith told Onward State in January about why he THONs. “Every day, they face new obstacles and challenges, but still manage to persevere despite it all. I have seen how we as a community can help to lift some of those burdens, help them in overcoming those obstacles, and support them in their fight.”

Assuming THON 2018 will begin February 16, we dance in 336 days FTK!