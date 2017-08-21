University Announces Greek Tax Will Cost IFC & Panhel Members $90 Per Semester

Penn State announced details of its Greek life regulation implementation plan on the first day of class, including new information on a ‘Greek Tax’ capitation fee that will cost members of Interfraternity Council and Panhellenic Council organizations $90 per semester. Multicultural Greek Council and National Pan-Hellenic Council members will only be required to pay $30 per semester.

The capitation fee was first announced in June when the Board of Trustees approved it as part of its Greek life reform plan. No further details were provided at that time.

“The eventual goal is to have the Greek Membership Fee attached to the bursar bill for students who are in Greek-letter organizations,” Penn State spokeswoman Lisa Powers said via email. The university did not specify whether this will be the case in the spring.

Students must pay the fee starting with the spring 2018 semester. Those who are studying abroad for a semester may receive an exception to paying the fee for that particular semester.

The Greek Life Response Team is still working out details on whether members of Greek chapters at Commonwealth campuses will be required to pay any similar membership fees.

All Greek members will also be required to sign a “relationship statement” this fall that “that clarifies the respective rights and responsibilities of the university, the chapters, and their members.” Future new members will be required to sign the agreement upon chapter initiation.