Zagster Bike Share Launching At Penn State

Zagster Bike Share announced a partnership with Penn State Transportation Services on its blog Wednesday that will create a new bike-share program at Penn State for students, faculty, staff, and visitors alike.

The bike share program is expected to launch on campus before the end of August with 85 bikes at 17 locations around campus. Though the program is open to the community, all riders must be 18 or older. It’s unclear how this age limit will be monitored.

For the first year of the program, student memberships will cost $25 for the year and faculty/staff memberships will cost $35 for the year. Community members and those who visit campus often can also purchase an annual membership for $50 or non-members can ride for $3 per hour.

“We’re thrilled to partner with Zagster, the industry leader in campus bike share programs, to bring another great alternative transportation option to the University Park campus,” says Cecily Zhu, alternative transportation programs coordinator for Transportation Services, in a press release.

Zagster bike share uses the Zagster 8 bike design, which features easy handling, a nice-sized basket, and safety features like automatic lights, a bell, and full reflectors.

Riders will be able to ride bike share bikes as long “as long as they want, wherever they want” because built-in locks allow the bikes to be docked at any bike station on campus during a trip, not only the bike-share specific stations. The press release hasn’t announced locations of the bike share stations yet, but basically if you pick up a bike at the HUB, you can ride to your class at the Carnegie Building and lock the bike outside the building before you return it to another bike share station later at the library.