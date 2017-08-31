Interfraternity Council Donating $10,000 To Houston Disaster Relief After Twitter Campaign

Penn State’s Interfraternity Council pledged to donate $10,000 from its general funds to disaster relief for those in Houston affected by Hurricane Harvey after a tweet from the organization’s official account garnered more than 150,000 retweets (at time of publication — and climbing).

The organization originally pledged $.15 per retweet, but eventually had to cap the donation at $10,000, or about 67,000 retweets.

With the current devastation in Houston, we are pledging $0.15 for every RT this gets! Please forward this along to help out those in need! pic.twitter.com/lodyOBE0eG — Penn State IFC (@PennStateIFC) August 30, 2017

“We are extremely proud of the support of our community to get behind this cause and help those in Houston that are in desperate need of support,” IFC Vice President for Communications Michael Cavallaro said via email.

The IFC also challenged Penn State to match its donation, but the university has not yet responded.

As our campaign continues, we cordially challenge our beloved university to match our donation!! 🐾💙@penn_state — Penn State IFC (@PennStateIFC) August 31, 2017

To continue raising funds for those in need, the IFC also teamed up with Penn State’s Panhellenic Council to start a crowdfunding campaign on the Greek philanthropy page.

You can donate funds to the Red Cross through IFC and Panhel here to help the organizations reach their $5,000 goal. At time of publication, Acacia fraternity donated $500 and a few other donors collectively contributed $50 for a grand total of $550.