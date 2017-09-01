Lesser Beta Theta Pi Charges Bound Over For Trial, All Felonies Dismissed

District Judge Allen Sinclair announced Friday morning in Bellefonte some charges are bound over for trial related to the death of Tim Piazza, while the most serious charges (involuntary manslaughter, aggravated assault, and simple assault) were dropped in the case. Four defendants charged with single counts were dropped from the case altogether.

The remaining charges — mostly reckless endangerment, furnishing alcohol to minors, and hazing — bound over are headed to the Court of Common Pleas and toward trial. No court dates have been set yet. The judge’s decision represents a stark contrast to the District Attorney’s aggressive stance.

All felonies remaining in the Beta Theta Pi case were dismissed. — Onward State (@OnwardState) September 1, 2017

Preliminary hearings lasted longer than expected, spanning over much of the summer since District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller announced charges against the Alpha Upsilon chapter and 18 of its former members in May.

Though Penn State Athletic Trainer and Beta Theta Pi Chapter Advisor Tim Bream wasn’t charged in the case or even mentioned in the grand jury presentment on the case, he was ultimately required to testify in preliminary hearings. Bream said he was at the fraternity house the night Piazza fell during bid acceptance and sustained fatal injuries, but claimed he was not aware of nor did he approve any sort of alcohol consumption.