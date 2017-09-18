Penn State-Indiana Game To Kick Off At 3:30 On BTN

When James Franklin’s Nittany Lions return home from Iowa, they’ll face Indiana Sept. 30 at 3:30 p.m. on the Big Ten Network, the athletic department announced Monday.

Penn State jumped back to No. 4 in this week’s AP Top 25 Poll following a 56-0 shellacking of Georgia State. USC’s near escape in double overtime against Texas also helped the Nittany Lions trade places with the Trojans for the second week in a row.

Now that the Indiana kick is official, only four more start times remain undetermined this season — Michigan, Michigan State, Nebraska, and Maryland.

Penn State’s offense turned another corner against the Panthers last Saturday, proving again it can and will blow out inferior opponents rather than let them stick around like in years past. As a result, a host of youngsters saw significant action against Akron and Georgia State, which will only help the team’s depth heading into Big Ten play.

The Nittany Lions will don their new “Generations of Greatness” uniforms against the Hoosiers next weekend, while the atmosphere at Beaver Stadium is in store for a throwback too.