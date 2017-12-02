Isheem Young No Longer Committed To Penn State

Four-star safety Isheem Young is no longer part of Penn State’s Class of 2018, according to Ryan Synder of Blue-White Illustrated.

The Imhotep Institute (Philadelphia) star was taken into custody Friday after he was accused of robbing a Wawa at gun point on July 30.

No word from Penn State on this yet, but if reports are true that he’s no longer with the Nittany Lions, it would likely be because of a rescinded scholarship. This would be the second time this year Penn State rescinded a scholarship offer — four-star defensive end Dorian Hardy lost his scholarship after hospitalizing a player in a post-practice brawl.

Young originally committed to Penn State over the summer, choosing the Nittany Lions over the likes of Alabama, Ohio State, and Clemson.

Penn State’s Class of 2018 now has 21 verbal commits and is ranked fourth in the nation, according to 247sports.