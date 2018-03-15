Become The Champion At The Penn State Pokémon Challenge

It’s time to brush up on your Pokémon skills and dust off those old cards you collected when you were younger because the Penn State Pokémon Challenge is coming this spring.

Hosted by the Penn State Pokémon Society, “Penn State’s premier Pokémon club,” the spring 2018 Pokémon Challenge will take place Saturday, April 14 through Sunday, April 15 for a two-day weekend of free trials and competitions. Players will begin the weekend at 9 a.m. in 106 Boucke and end at 5 p.m. the following day.

At the event, challengers can expect to earn badges, go on side quests, and, just like any good Pokémon game, battle the Elite Four. After defeating the Elite Four, the challenger gets the opportunity to face off against the champion. If they succeed in their battle, this player will be crowned champion. This means that they earn the privilege of holding the title of champion in the following semester’s challenge and their name will be added to the “Hall of Fame” plaque.

PSPS and the main Pokémon Challenge event it hosts are about more than just battling your favorite pocket monsters. The friendships these student trainers gain throughout the process are what will stay with them forever. When college can seem a bit too big or difficult, having a group of friends that shares a specific similar interest can help provide comfort and something to do other than homework.

You can find all the details for this year’s Pokémon Challenge here.