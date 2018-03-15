UPUA Passes Seven Pieces Of Legislation In Penultimate 12th Assembly Meeting

The University Park Undergraduate Association got to work Wednesday night and passed a total of seven pieces of legislation in its penultimate meeting of the 12th Assembly.

Provost Nick Jones kicked off the meeting with a discussion of the university budget, noting that at Penn State, he’s ultimately responsible for the budget as the university’s chief academic officer. This isn’t the case at all institutions, but should signal Penn State’s commitment to educating.

UPUA President Katie Jordan discussed Tuesday’s Capital Day in her report and said the Student Fee Board will likely meet next Monday or Wednesday, but the meeting hasn’t been finalized. At the meeting, members will discuss sending justification of spending letters to each of the units that receive funding as well as other business items and carry-forward procedures.

After a caucus breakout, the assembly passed seven pieces of legislation unanimously. Here’s a quick summary of what you should know about each:

Bill 21-12 Funding for World Cultural Week 2018

Funds $4,403.30 for the cultural fair as part of World Cultural Week on April 2. Includes stage and sound system rental, DJ, various food from different cultural backgrounds, and t-shirts.

Bill 22-12 Funding of Brittany Piper

Funds $2,500 to bring speaker Brittany Piper to Penn State on April 12 as part of Sexual Violence Awareness and Prevention Week. Collaboration with the Interfraternity Council, which is funding $4,000 total.

Resolution 28-12 Expansion of On-Campus Polling Locations

Supports expanding polling locations in the HUB’s Alumni and Heritage Halls for the 2020 presidential election. UPUA working with Centre County Commissioner Mike Pipe.

Resolution 29-12 Opposition of H.R. 4508, the Promoting Real Opportunities, Success, and Prosperity through Education Reform (PROSPER) Act

Establishes UPUA’s official stance against the PROSPER Act, which is widely criticized for placing a burden on students who have to take out federal loans.

Resolution 30-12 Support of Student-Friendly LionLink Platform

Advocates for the Alumni Association’s LionLink platform to incorporate a job shadowing database for students.

Resolution 31-12 Support for an increased Utilization of Open Educational Resources

Encourages further use of Open Educational Resources to help students save money while improving academic performance.

Resolution 32-12 Support for the Expansion of World in Conversation

Commends academic colleges for their continued partnership with World in Conversation and urges the expansion of the program to include more undergraduate and first-year students.

Resolution 33-12 Support of Inclusive Housing Option Advertising to First-Year Students

Recommends gender-neutral housing options be made more accessible to students, and especially first-year students. This one’s already got some drama.