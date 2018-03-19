Construction Forces Lane Closures On North Atherton Street Beginning Tuesday

Initial construction activity for the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation’s (PennDOT) North Atherton Street project is scheduled to begin this Tuesday, March 20. The entire project is expected to continue through 2019, with phased work zones on Atherton stretching from Aaron Drive to Park Avenue.

The $12.8 million project will include relocation of multiple utility lines, drainage improvements, curbing, sidewalks, ADA ramps, traffic signal upgrades, a new concrete median, and paving — everyone’s favorite.

Starting Tuesday, motorists can expect lane closures and construction at the intersection of North Atherton and Aaron Drive, as preliminary road work begins. Know that no left turns will be permitted along this stretch of North Atherton during this work, which is expected to only take 1-2 days.

The next phase of water and sewer line replacement will begin on Monday, March 26. The work will start at the intersection of North Atherton and Aaron Drive. Utility line replacement will continue to Blue Course Drive, and it will eventually proceed to Park Avenue as work zones become available upon the completion of the utility contractor’s work. Commuters can expect lane closures and some night work to be associated with these operations, which are expected to continue through June.

Flaggers will be present on North Atherton to direct traffic, so expect stoppages through work zones. As always, drivers are reminded to exercise caution when traveling through work zones. Also, PennDOT asks that motorists do NOT follow construction vehicles into closed lanes — as if that wasn’t already obvious.

Lane closures on North Atherton will likely cause delays (especially during rush hour) so be sure to allow for extra time on your morning commute.