Penn State Hoops Defeats Marquette 85-80

Penn State (23-13, 11-10 Big Ten) knocked of No. 2 seed Marquette (21-13, 9-9 Big East) 85-80 in Milwaukee to advance to the Final Four of the NIT at Madison Square Garden. Tony Carr, Lamar Stevens, and Shep Garner combined for 74 points. Marquette’s Andrew Rowsey scored 29 points in the Golden Eagles’ defeat.

How It Happened

Both teams started out hot, with Penn State leading 25-22 after the first quarter. Lamar Stevens led the Nittany Lions in the first quarter with 12 points, making five of his six shot attempts. Shep Garner added three made pointers in the quarter. Marquette’s Andrew Rowsey scored ten first quarter points to lead the Golden Eagles.

The second quarter started off more sluggish, but the Nittany Lions finished strong to take a 41-34 lead into halftime. Penn State made 64 percent of their shots, but were hindered by eight first half turnovers. Marquette made six threes in the first half to keep within reach of the Nittany Lions. Stevens continued to lead all players with 16 points, and Tony Carr entered into double figures with 10 points in the first half.

Penn State outscored Marquette 22-17 in the third quarter to extend its lead to 63-51. Garner joined Stevens and Carr in double figures with 17 total points through the third quarter.

Marquette came as close as four points to the Nittany Lions, but Tony Carr and company would not give up the lead. The Golden Eagles outscored the Nittany Lions 29-22 in the fourth quarter, but ultimately lost 85-80. Lamar Stevens finished with 30 points, Carr scored 25 points, and Garner added 19 points.

Player Of The Game

Lamar Stevens | Sophomore | Forward

Stevens led the Nittany Lions from the beginning, scoring 12 first quarter points. The sophomore finished with 30 points while battling down low.

What’s Next

The Nittany Lions will travel back to New York City to take on the winner of Louisville and Mississippi State in the Final Four of the NIT. The game will either tip at 7 or 9 p.m. at Madison Square Garden on ESPN.