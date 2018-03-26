Meet UPUA’s 13th Assembly Candidates: At-Large Representatives

It’s March, and you know what that means: University Park Undergraduate Association Election Season. This year, 29 candidates are running to fill 20 at-large representative seats within UPUA’s 13th Assembly.

Because there’s only one executive ticket in the race (President Cody Heaton and Vice President Laura McKinney), we wanted to spotlight each representative candidate this year by asking them a few questions about why they’re running. Election day is Wednesday, March 28.

Andrew Keane

Year: freshman

Major: immunology and infectious disease

Other campus involvement:

UPUA 12th Assembly Freshman Council

East Halls Residence Association (EHRA) Vice President

Association of Residence Hall Students (ARHS) East Halls Representative

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I have been a part of the UPUA’s Freshman Council for the 12th Assembly and love what I do. I want to continue advocating on behalf of the students at Penn State and working to make their lives better during the 13th Assembly in a larger role.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

Crosswalks and pedestrian safety, for sure. Every Penn State student should feel safe walking around campus and certain areas of the campus need improvement to meet this requirement, such as the people who frequently cross the space between Nittany Apartments and Millennium Science Complex that is desperately missing a crosswalk.



Why should students vote for you?

I have done public service my whole life, and love giving back to my community. The UPUA has allowed me to do this for the Penn State community. As a member of the 12th Assembly’s Freshman Council, I have learned so much and have the prior experience to continue making a difference in student’s lives in the 13th Assembly as an at-large representative. Students should know I am dedicated to improving their lives and this is the only reason I am a part of the UPUA.

Anthony Guzzo

Year: freshman

Major: business management

Other campus involvement:

I am currently a member of UPUA as a member of the Freshman Council.

I am a member of the THON special interest organization Ohana.

I am also a member of the Alpha Lambda Delta National Honor Society for First Year Students.

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I decided to run for an At-Large Representative position in UPUA because I love Penn State and I want to be a voice for all of the undergraduate student body and to help make Penn State University the best that it can be. One of my biggest passions is helping others, and I feel that UPUA is one of the best ways for me to help others here at University Park.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

The platform that is the biggest priority for me is more promotion for On-Campus Housing. I have talked to numerous students, mainly freshman, who did not know or were unaware of how our housing program works. Most of those students also did not know when the deadlines for the housing lottery were as well. I believe that there should be a stronger advertising and promotion campaign for On-Campus Housing at University Park. This will certainly help so many freshmen and upperclassman as they make their housing decisions.

Why should students vote for you?

Students should vote for me because I will work my hardest to improve the lives of all undergraduate students here at University Park. I have worked on initiatives as a member of UPUA, such as trying to improve the safety of students at night by talking with officials here at State College as well as other universities in an attempt to improve our SafeWalk program. I have worked on a Laundry app that allows students to know the availability of washers and dryers so that wait times are diminished.I am currently working with Beaver Stadium and IM Field officials to help with possibly creating Hydration Station water cooler systems for students to have free access to water. I will be committed to my duty as an At-Large Representative everyday and will perform that duty to the best of my abilities.

Beryl Bannerman

Year: junior

Major: health policy and administration

Bhavin Shah

Year: junior

Major: industrial engineering

Other campus involvement:

currently serve as: the Chair of Outreach, University Park Undergraduate Association; Resident Assistant for the Engineering & Applied Sciences Interest House Special Living Option

next year: nothing as of now

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I am running to be reelected as an At-Large Representative for the same reasons I first originally applied to UPUA. I want to be the voice for those who are far too often unheard by Penn State and I truly want to make this University even better than it already is.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

I believe that it is vital for UPUA to continue to build relations with other student organizations. Building these connections helps us to better represent the Penn State student body and allows all student organizations to be more successful in pursuing its own initiatives through collaboration.

Why should students vote for you?

For the past three years, I have brought passion to making Penn State better. I have also cultivated relationships with student organizations and key administrators to ensure that the next Assembly of UPUA is a overwhelming success. If reelected, I will bring this same passion to make this University even better than it already is.

Brighton Mills

Year: not listed on official bio

Major: criminology

Courtney Hummel

Year: junior

Major: B.A. Economics, B.A. International Politics, B.A. Labor and Employment Relations

Other campus involvement:

Executive Vice President of Communications of the Penn State Economics Association

Member of Phi Alpha Delta Pre-Law Fraternity

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I am running running to be re elected as an At-Large Representative. In the 12th Assembly, I served as the Vice Chair of Governmental Affairs and in the 11th Assembly I was the Execuitve Director of Governmental Affairs. I am passionate about bettering student life at all levels of government, aim to be an effective advocate for all students, and strive to bring positive change to the Penn State community.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

Elected officials want to hear from their constituents, and students are no exception. I want to hold student forums with elected officials, specifically in the State College Borough, to increase communication, collaboration, and strengthen the town-gown relationships. Moreover, I intend to continue my involvement in assisting planning Penn State Capital Day and hope to execute a new event “State Day” in which Pennsylvania legislators will visit campus to see the many facets of the Penn State mission — research, teaching, and service — in action.

Why should students vote for you?

If elected to the 13th Assembly, it will be my third year serving students in this capacity. I am confident that I can build on my past experiences serving in both the Governmental Affairs and Outreach committees and continue pushing forward student-friendly initiatives. I am passionate about increasing civic engagement, fostering relationships with local, state, and federal legislators, and improving the UPUA’s overall relationship with students on campus and I intend to focus on these areas.

Cristina Cebotaru

Year: freshman

Major: biology

Derek Menges

Year: junior

Major: Political Science (B.A.)

Other campus involvement:

College Democrats – Social Chair

NextGen America Campus Fellow

UNESCO Youth as Researchers participant

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I am running for UPUA representative because I want all students, present and future, to have the opportunities that I have had during my time at Penn State. I come from a family of Penn Staters, and have seen firsthand the impact that a Penn State education can have on a family. However, our university can always be improved. In my 3 years on campus I have seen and heard the issues that students care about. Far too many of our fellow students are forgotten about, and UPUA gives those students a voice on their university. I believe that I have the experience, the skills, and the qualifications to be a voice for the student body.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

The number one initiative on my platform is combatting student poverty. Penn State has the second highest in-state tuition for a public school in the country, and students are often forced to make tough choices under financial stress. This past fall I participated in the UNESCO Youth as Researchers program, where my group members and I studied the issue of food insecurity at Penn State. We found that, in general, students were unaware of the resources available to them on campus and in the State College area.

I believe it is the university’s duty to spread awareness of places like Lion’s Pantry and Abba Java. As an At-Large Representative for UPUA, I will organize an information campaign to spread awareness about the resources available to hungry students. Additionally, I will support UPUA’s current efforts to allow SNAP to be used at the dining halls on campus. Students should NEVER have to worry about where their next meal is coming from.

Why should students vote for you?

Students should vote for me because I truly care about the community here at Penn State and in State College. Throughout my 3 years here, I have been involved in the campaigns of student-friendly elected officials. I was a staffer on the campaign of the current District Attorney, and I volunteered with the campaigns of borough council members and the mayor. I understand what it takes to create change in a community. As a Fellow with NextGen America, I have organized on-campus events for student-centered issues such as gun violence. I believe that my experience in pushing for change will translate well to the position of At-Large Representative with UPUA

Donghe Liu

Year: sophomore

Major: international politics

Other campus involvement:

The Liberal Arts Undergraduate Council (LAUC)

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

Before I transferred to Penn State, I had studied at LaGuardia Community College for two years. During those two years, I served as a student governor, and my area of responsibility was clubs and ethnic affairs. Then after I came to Penn State, I have been fortunate to be involved in UPUA by serving on the Outreach Committee. I think, as students, we can make decisions to affect ourselves and our future. We can have the ability to improve our campus life, to impact our success. Therefore, I hope that I can try my best to do something for you as your At-Large Representative. That’s why I decided to run for UPUA representative.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

My number one priority is about non-Pennsylvania residents and international student financial aid and scholarship. For many those students, every year they have to pay high tuition fees. This will make some non-Pennsylvania residents and international students who have financial problems frustrated. That may be even worse, such as, dropouts. As we know, young people are the future of the country and the world. They need education. Therefore, I think we can do more for them, to help them deal with those problems, and to make their campus life better.

Why should students vote for you?

Students need voice and representatives to the general public. More importantly, they need their representatives to go outside to talk to others and to take actions. What they need is the action. I believe, as students, we can make decisions to affect ourselves and our future. We have the ability to improve our campus life, to impact our success. If I am one of their representatives, I will work on my initiatives, and also I will work with other members of the UPUA to deal with the immigration problems, decide how student fees are distributed, and provide job resources for our students. I am willing to hear general voice and take the criticism because I know nobody is perfect, and criticism can make me have a clearer goal; it can let me know how to improve student campus life. Therefore, I hope I can use my ability and experiences to help those students, to try my best to do something for them because students are the future of the country and the world.

Emma Davies

Year: freshman

Major: psychology/ political science

Other campus involvement:

Co-THON Chair of the College of Liberal Arts

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I have been involved with UPUA for the past year as a member of the Freshman Council and through that experience, I have gained valuable insight, experiences, and skills that I believe I now have the responsibility of utilizing in the upcoming year. I am passionate about helping students have a voice and as a representative, I plan to do just that.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

Addiction Awareness is the initiative on my platform that I prioritize because my personal interactions with the disease and its victims have motivated me to do all in my power to support those individuals suffering. This initiative is aimed at both promoting the mental and physical health of students with addiction through the support and funding that UPUA can offer through various awareness and fundraising events.

Why should students vote for you?

Students should stand by me and vote on March 28th because I am truly passionate about helping other individuals. My experiences throughout the many years of student government have led me to UPUA, and I have found throughout the past year that UPUA can give me that outlet to help the students of Penn State. I will listen to students and their needs, and I will do all in my power to make the lives of each student better.

Fernando Coplin

Year: freshman

Major: history and international politics

Other campus involvement:

NAACP

Stand for State

CSA

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

As I have served on the Freshman Council, I am well aware of the work UPUA does. With our unique relationship with administrators matched with overflowing determination, we as an organization are duty bound to positively impact the life of Penn Staters. I will strive to uphold this mission in my own way through my unique initiatives.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

I want to really work on making Indigenous People’s day matched with a cultural celebration of Native American Culture stick. At Penn State we do not have a large Native American population. I want to honor those students that we have and show other current/prospective students that Penn Staters are conscious of these realities and want to see improvement.

Why should students vote for you?

Not to sound too cliche, but a vote for me is a vote for dedication. I am the perfectionist type of person who won’t quit until the job is done or impossible. Even when an initiative is impossible, I’d end up continuing to try salvaging a majority of the original intent. Voting for me would aid the student government in being diverse and maintain bonds to other multicultural organizations. My goal as a Dominican American is to propel diversity in the UPUA and Penn State. Ultimately, my hope is to change at least one student’s perspective and story at Penn State.

Frank Geltrude

Year: freshman

Major: accounting

Gabe Toribio

Year: freshman

Major: aerospace engineering

Other campus involvement:

I plan on working with a Thon Comittee, playing intramural sports, doing engineering research and volunteer work next semester.

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I’ve always believed that helping others makes the world a better place and the best place to start would be here at Penn State. That being said UPUA is a great opportunity for me to hear what the campus and students need addressed so I can work to the best of my ability to get it done.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

The most important part of my platform would be working with student bodies of diverse and unique backgrounds because I think allowing students to voice their thoughts about change will develop a Penn State that benefits all undergraduate students.

Why should students vote for you?

I believe students should vote for me because I bring diversity, logic, and optimism for the future to the table. I was born and raised in New York City for 10 years then moved to Philadelphia suburbs. I understand both lifestyles and where many of Penn States students are coming from. I am willing to listen to my community and work with my fellow students on issues we have around campus. As a Hispanic I also believe hearing from different perspectives and cultures is important. It helps gain insight and knowledge to something I’m not too familiar with. When people of different backgrounds can communicate and listen to what each other have to say, many problems can get solved. Lastly, to me sustainability is a big part of the future. The faster we can transition into cleaner and more efficient lifestyles the better off we are along with our planet.

Jacob Klipstein

Year: freshman

Major: political science

Other campus involvement:

General Body Member- Penn State College Democrats

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

Penn State has been in my blood for my entire life. My grandfather and my father went here and coming here has been such a great experience for me so far. I decided to run because I want to give back to the Penn State community and represent the undergraduate students of Penn State. I also decided that as a freshman running for UPUA would be a great way to meet more members of the Penn State community and get involved in making real change here at Penn State early and hopefully often. More than anything I am excited to meet the students of Penn State during these next two weeks.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

My number one priority would be making CAPS and other mental health services cheaper and more accessible at Penn State. The biggest complaint that I have gotten through talking to members of the Penn State undergraduate community is the terrible waitlists for CAPS and that the more you go, the more you end up having to pay. For the students who can’t particularly afford it or need it in a timely manner, they find themselves struggling to get the care they need. While CAPS is one of the bright spots of Penn State there is always room for improvement and I would love to go out and try and make impactful change for this community.

Why should students vote for you?

I bring passion and loyalty to everything I do. If elected to the position of an At-Large Representative to represent the Penn State Student Body they will have my loyalty. I will vote and act in their best interests only. I will fight for all students to have a voice heard in the UPUA. It would be an absolute honor to serve them in this capacity and get to know them along the way.

Jake Griggs

Year: sophomore

Major: management & political science

Other campus involvement:

THON 2018 Dancer Relations Committee

Presidential Leadership Academy

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I was one of two Freshman Representatives during my first year in the UPUA and I am currently an At-Large Representative and the current State College Borough Liaison. My time in the UPUA has given me some of my most enjoyable memories here at Penn State, and the platform that UPUA gives you to institute actual change and to give back to the student body is incredibly unique.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

Increasing the effectiveness of the UPUA’s advocacy efforts is my number one priority because 1.) advocating for the interests of students at the local, state, and federal level is something I enjoy doing immensely, and 2.) it is one of the most important and essential areas of the UPUA’s mission. Building significant and productive relationships with our legislators is one of the best ways to ensure that student interests are represented at all levels.

Why should students vote for you?

You’d be hard-pressed to find someone who cares more about the Governmental Affairs side of the UPUA’s mission. My passion for furthering the organization and helping my fellow students combined with my already significant experience in the Assembly make me the ideal candidate for At-Large Representative.

Jordan Brooks

Year: junior

Major: psychology business major. AFAM and LER minor.

Other campus involvement:

I have been a member of the Youth Empowerment Program as well as The Multicultural Resource Center Leadership Council since my freshmen year.

I have been working with World In Conversation and have been selected to be an advanced facilitator this semester.

The Social Justice Coalition also inducted two new executive board members, which has granted me the privilege to work as an Outreach Chair and Assistant Event Coordinator.

I also dance for Island Fever under the Caribbean Student Association.

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

Throughout my classes and involvement with the school I have been able to not only study injustice but acquired a passion for examining these different inequities through my work in organizations like the Youth Empowerment Program and World In Conversation. After having conversations with my classmates, fellow org members, and friends around campus I noticed a similar theme; students that wanted to see change but did not know how to put their ideas into motion. I was inspired to seek out a position where I can play an active role in creating the change I envision at Penn State and I believe UPUA is a great start.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

My primary initiative is uniting students and campus police. I plan to establish programming that creates awareness of the officers’ responsibilities and how it impacts student life, as well as interactive workshops teaching students how to react to potential threats on and off campus. Through increased interaction with the police I hope to begin to close the gap that some students feel but also facilitating a mutual understanding between officers and the student body.

Why should students vote for you?

Having a multicultural background, I have experienced the struggle of adjusting to campus as an underrepresented person. As a consistent advocate for those without a voice, I empathize with the needs of others. My passion for diversity compels me to help others, while offering fresh ideas and new perspectives to UPUA. I intend to represent the needs of the student body and stand for what is truly just. I am focused on listening, observing and constantly reflecting to ensure I practice what I speak. Penn State’s future depends on the collaboration of the entire community. Should you allow me the opportunity; I will diligently work to that end.

Mariana Garcia

Year: freshman

Major: English and philosophy

Other campus involvement:

Hartranft Hall Council

Pollock Hall Residence Association

Intensive English Communication Program

Mock Trial Educational Academy

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I am incredibly grateful for the opportunities I have been given in my first year at Penn State and I want to give back to this community in any way that I possibly can.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

I would like to work to increase student accessibility and ultimately increase funding for CAPS. Open communication with CAPS administration would allow UPUA to work in conjunction with them to facilitate the utilization of their resources in order to better serve the student population. Mental health is imperitive to the overall health of Penn State and is something I care deeply about.

Why should students vote for you?

I am passionate about helping others and will work hard to better the lives of each and every student at Penn State.

Marlowe Galbraith

Year: freshman

Major: political science (BS) & economics

Other campus involvement:

Club Crew Team

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

Being surrounded by such driven and motivated students in this organization has given me such an amount of inspiration in such a short amount of time. Working alongside them in this environment is something that I have loved doing and would love to continue to do. I hope to give back to the organization that has been such a positive part of my life this year.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

Of my three platform initiatives, umbrella sharing is my main priority. It is something I have put hours of my time into this year and would love to see finally implemented. Kiosks located around campus containing umbrellas are a feature that would be beneficial to all students, especially given State College’s unpredictable weather.

Why should students vote for you?

Students should vote for me because I have the experience both on the organization and working with the majority of current members. UPUA is my motivation daily, and I wish to implement all three of my platform initiatives.

Monica Ogrodnik

Year: sophomore

Major: kinesiology

Other campus involvement:

Kinesiology Club

Pre-PT Club

HHD Honor Society

HHD Student Council

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I believe that it is important to do everything that I can to help students have the best experience they can on campus and in their future. I think that UPUA and the work the representatives accomplish provide students with a lot of great opportunities and events that help them. I believe that I can again be a part of this association to make those events possible.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

Building a stronger relationship with Student Disability Resources and ensuring that all students have the resources that they need. I think that UPUA has done a good job of advocating for students rights and making sure that this campus is accessible, but I believe there is more that can be done.

Why should students vote for you?

I will bring a different perspective to the table that can provide insight that others may not have. I am an out-of-state student from California and living in the Bay Area has given me lots of exposure to a diverse and accepting environment and I have learned a lot about different cultures and traditions that I think could be incorporated here at Penn State.

Morgan Sloan

Year: freshman

Major: political science and criminology

Other campus involvement:

I am on the Crew team and I am a captain of the first year rowers.

I also am an aspiring Paterno fellow.

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

Through UPUA I have learned how important interacting with the student body is to me. I love hearing feedback and being presented with new ideas and ways to better life at this university. If elected as an At-Large Representative it would fuel my passion to reach out to as many students as I can. Also, I have had an amazing experience at Penn State and this position would give me the resources to grant other students the gifts I have been given from this community.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

An initiative I think is incredibly important is working towards diversifying hair-care products within the markets in the commons buildings. This was an issue brought to me by a fellow student and ever since it has opened my eyes to an issue of lack of representation here at Penn State. If elected a big part of my campaign would be to provide more representation for those on campus who do not feel recognized. No one deserves to feel silenced or marginalized.

Why should students vote for you?

I am here to listen. Every person at Penn State deserves to feel heard. As a result of our large population of students it can be difficult to represent each and every student, but that does not intimidate me in the slightest. Through reaching out to students here at PSU, my eyes have been opened to aspects of our community that can be over-shadowed. I am here to provide support and a voice to whomever needs it.

Neil Cornejo

Year: freshman

Major: political science/global studies

Nicorie Clarke

Year: junior

Major: broadcast journalism and history

Other campus involvement:

Multicultural Undergraduate Law Association

BLUEprint

Black Student Union

writer for Sovereign Magazine

Hope Here Hope Now

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I wanted to help initiate a change on campus in terms of the sexual assault rates, expanding the feeling of community amongst Penn State students and help start a dialogue on what students want to see on campus.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

The initiative on my platform that is number one is lowering the sexual assault rates because we all get those text messages and alerts frequently and the psychological, emotional, and physical effects of being assaulted can traumatize people for life.

Why should students vote for you?

I recommend students vote for me because I feel as though I can bring a new perspective and a new voice to UPUA and help make changes on campus for the better.

Percy Mottley III

Year: sophomore

Major: sociology and criminology

Other campus involvement:

Caribbean Student Association Social Membership Chair

BLUEprint mentor

Penn State Multicultural Law Association

Liberal Arts Undergraduate Council

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I want to run as a UPUA representative, because I want to a collaborate and improve Penn State with UPUA. I am passionate about raising awareness of concerns throughout the community and take action how to solve them accordingly. It is difficult having a voice as a minority on campus, but I want to inspire others and be heard.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

Sexual Assault is an issue I have deep concerns about. Making it my first priority, I plan on first investigating sexual assault statistics around campus while collaborating with supporting services and the University Police to figure out better ways students can contribute to combating this issue. I’ve attended numerous discussion groups and have personally felt impacted by listening to women and even men who were survivors of sexual assault. This issue should never be ignored, overshadowed, or forgotten because of the number students on campus that are affected by it.

Why should students vote for you?

As as an At- Large Representative candidate, I’m not only doing this for me, but for the entire student body. Growing up, people have made me promises that I believed would happen, but was ultimately let down. Experiencing this was a life changing moment, because I don’t want to be the person to make false promises. I am a passionate and motivated individual who is willing to make my own sacrifices for others. It is time to make a difference and I appreciate everyone for your support.

Quinn O’Neill

Year: freshman

Major: economics and political science

Other campus involvement:

THON Public Relations Committee

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I was very involved in UPUA since the beginning of my freshman year. I served as one of two Freshman Representatives this past year and it was an amazing experience. Being one of the Freshman Representatives enabled me to be a voting member of the 12th Assembly, which gave me a sense of personal responsibility and leadership unlike any other before because I was representing my entire freshman class. This has been such an amazing and rewarding experience and this organization has had a huge impact on me and my college career so far. As the end of the 12th Assembly comes to an end, I know I want to continue to be involved in UPUA and I believe I have more to offer to this great organization that serves to better student life in all aspects.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

The issue on my platform that I am most passionate about is my Off-Campus Housing initiative. Since I was lucky enough to have an older brother who attended Penn State, I knew if I wanted to live in off campus that I needed to be proactive about the process and get on it early during my freshman year. Unfortunately, not all Penn State students are afforded with this luxury. There are also many different property management companies and vendors downtown for students to choose from, which cause many students to be conflicted about where to choose. I am currently working with other representatives and the Office of Student Life to contract a company that would help streamline the process for students to find off-campus housing. I want to continue working on this initiative during the 13th Assembly and I believe it can really serve to help students and relieve the stress that comes with finding housing.

Why should students vote for you?

I believe students should vote for me because I have the experience and passion to work for the betterment of student life and I can relate to students from all walks of life. I want undergraduates to have the best experience possible at Penn State and I want to help them achieve this by expanding opportunity to students of all backgrounds. I think students should vote for me because I want everyone to have a home in Happy Valley.

Rubi Garcia Manzo

Year: junior

Major: political science

Other campus involvement:

Mexican American Student Association

Women In Politics

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I decided to run for UPUA because I feel like my voice and will power is strong enough to be an aid to the community of Penn State. Being in tune with my Latino background can further assist UPUA in figuring out what more they can do for those of the Latino and other minority communities. Overall I think that my courage, tenacity and humility can be a good asset to UPUA.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

I plan to be dedicated to helping undocumented students, here at Penn State, find peace and serenity within our campus, especially in today’s political climate where nothing is certain. Due to the increased anxiety about families being separated, I think that it is essential to make sure the our “undocumented” students (and those who are also affected indirectly) have someone they can go to talk to about things that make them lose sleep. We currently have counseling service, but for students to actually want to seek these services we have to acknowledge that we have to hire counselors that specifically work with undocumented students.

Why should students vote for you?

There are many strong candidates running against me but I think that I bring a different perspective to the table, making me not fit in but stand out.

Seun Babalola

Year: junior

Major: political science

Tom Dougherty III

Year: freshman

Major: political science and history

Other campus involvement:

ARMY ROTC

UPUA Freshman Council

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I decided to run for an At-Large Representative seat, because I believe that everyone at Penn State should be happy and safe at the happiest place on earth.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

Pedestrian Safety is my number one concern right now on my platform. Students should not have to worry about their lives being at danger when they cross a street to go to class.

Why should students vote for you?

I believe that I’m willing to work hard to ensure that the students at Penn State are represented well and that the vision of Penn State and UPUA are carried on for years to come.

Tyler Akers

Year: sophomore

Major: business management

Other campus involvement:

THON 2018 DAR: Alumni Engagement Captain

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I’m running in UPUA’s election because of the impact I want to make for every student at University Park. To make every student feel welcomed, and ensure necessary resources are there for all students.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

My number one priority is to expand ‘6 Week Resources’ so that when first-year, transfer, and, in the end, all students when they arrive on campus are aware of how to prevent sexual assaults, intervene as bystanders, and report sexual assaults.

Why should students vote for you?

My experiences in UPUA and conversations I’ve had with students across campus have shaped my outlook on how to make change and I am extremely driven to make a positive impact on Penn State.

Tyler Ladzinski

Year: freshman

Major: international politics — national security focus

Other campus involvement:

Mock Trial

Why did you decide to run for UPUA representative?

I decided to run for a UPUA representative seat because I want to be a voice in the student government for all students. All my life I have been on student government and it is something that I really enjoy doing. I enjoy being the voice for students who need to be heard, and I think I can continue this in the 13th Assembly. Over the last year, I sat on the freshman council in the 12th Assembly and I worked on many initiatives for the betterment of student life as a whole, and I want to continue this work.

Which initiative on your platform is your number one priority and why?

The initiative on my platform that will be my number one priority is the one where we set a plan of action and make it known during an emergency. More often then not students do not know what to do during an emergency and we need to make that publicized and uniform throughout the campus and the state for that matter. Being that we are a large campus, itWord travels fast and within a few minutes all students can be panicked and it is necessary that we have a plan of action set for all scenarios.

Why should students vote for you?

Students should vote for me because I am the person that will call it how I see it. I am not afraid to speak my mind and fight for the students. I will say what is needed for the student body and make sure that their voices are heard during meetings, during the assembly and at all times. Students should also vote for me because I don’t stop until every possible solution and way is checked off and attempted until an answer is found. That’s why students should vote for me.

Each candidate was ssent two emails to the address they used with the Elections Commission asking them to fill out a form with the questions above. Those who did not respond are included by name, year, and major only. You can see each candidate’s official bio and platform on the PSU Votes website.