Miranda Lambert Lives Like A Like Hippie For BJC Crowd

Country music star Miranda Lambert made the penultimate stop on her current “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour at the Bryce Jordan Center Friday night.

Lambert’s performance in front of a strong crowd of Penn State’s biggest country music fans featured songs from her most recently-released album, The Weight Of These Wings. Specifically, “Vice” — a song that received two Grammy nominations — was a favorite of the BJC faithful, as was “Tin Man,” which is nominated for the song of the year award at the 2018 American Country Music awards.

The album has been nominated for several impressive accolades since its release in November 2016. It earned five CMA Award nominations, including the prestigious Album of the Year award. Lambert is a nominee for female vocalist of the year at the 2018 ACM awards, which will be held on April 15.

Prior to the show, fans brought plenty of supplies for pets to donate to Lambert’s popular “Fill the Little Red Wagon” initiative. She asked fans to donate supplies prior to each show on her tour and will give all donations she received to Centre County PAWS. An owner of eight rescue dogs herself, Lambert specifically asked fans to bring Fancy Feast kitten food, bleach, laundry detergent, and milk bones.

Lambert will wrap up her “Livin’ Like Hippies” tour in North Carolina before she goes on “The Bandwagon Tour” with Little Big Town this summer. The tour will feature sixteen shows from July 12 to August 24.