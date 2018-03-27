Penn State Student Found Dead In Apartment Monday

Penn State undergraduate student Charles Cudlipp, 25, was found dead in his Happy Valley Motor Inn apartment Monday, according to the State College Police Department. He lived alone in the apartment on S. Atherton St., and was found by his parents.

“We were saddened to learn of the passing of Charles Cudlipp,” the university said in a statement. “Charles was a chemical engineering major from Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, expected to graduate in summer 2018.”

Police don’t yet have any further information, but do not suspect foul play at this time.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Charles’ family and friends during this difficult time,” the university said. “Staff from our Office of Student Affairs are reaching out to his family to offer any and all necessary support. Counseling services are available for campus community members to help them cope with this tragic loss.”