PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Header - Content

About

Home » News

Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dismissed In Beta Theta Pi Case

By Steve Connelly
3/28/18 11:42 am

After three days of preliminary hearings on mostly refiled charges in the Beta Theta Pi case, Judge Allen Sinclair opted to dismiss the majority of charges — including all involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person charges.

Out of all charges levied against the 11 brothers, just conspiracy to commit hazing charges against two brothers, furnishing alcohol to minors charges against three brothers, and unlawful acts relative to liquor charges against three brothers will head forward to trial from this hearing. Here’s the full list:

  • Brendan Young: One count of conspiracy to commit hazing
  • Daniel Casey: One count of conspiracy to commit hazing
  • Gary DiBileo: Five counts of furnishing alcohol to minors; five counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor
  • Luke Visser: Seven counts of furnishing alcohol to minors; seven counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor
  • Michael Bonatucci: Two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors; two counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor

The second set of hearings went much quicker than the first, which spanned two months over the summer before the judge decided to bound over lesser charges for trial and dismiss the more serious charges.

The original renewed life in the case came about when then-District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller refiled the charges last October. She lost her reelection bid last May, but incoming DA Bernie Cantorna didn’t take over the case, citing a conflict of interest.

Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarallo has overseen this case as the prosecutor. Prior to the start of hearings last week, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office dropped felony aggravated assault charges and some involuntary manslaughter charges.

Through the three days of hearings, medical examiner Dr. Harry Kamerow took the stand for the first time in this case after only his report appeared during the first hearing. State College Detective David Scicchitano, who was called to testify in the first set of hearings, broke down video evidence and was cross-examined for the majority of the next two days.

The defense wrapped up the hearing citing the lack of new evidence that would make the case any different this week for the judge than when he first made the decision to dismiss many of these charges back in September. Prosecution countered that the introduction of Dr. Kamerow was significant and that we’ve gained new pieces of information since the summer, such as being able to see the basement footage.

About the Author

Steve Connelly

Steve Connelly is a junior majoring in PR and an editor for Onward State. He is a proud native of the state of New Jersey, and yes, he is literal trash. He is a soccer fan, nap enthusiast, and chicken tender connoisseur. He tried to be a photographer once, but the only good thing that came out of it is a name for his future sports bar, The Blurry Zamboni. You can follow him on Twitter @slc2o (feel free to slide), email him at [email protected], or come say hi to him in his office, the Irving's basement.

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Steve

PLRB Releases Graduate Student Union Election Dates

Unionization election dates are officially set for mid-April across the commonwealth for graduate students on assistantships and traineeships.

Attorney General Releases Statement On Beta Theta Pi Hearing Decision

Preliminary Hearing For Beta Theta Pi Brothers Charged After Video Recovery Scheduled For May

Follow on another platform

Barry Levinson Equates Anticipated Penn State Reaction To ‘Paterno’ To Students’ Riots

“How will they respond to [the film] if their emotions are going to play as opposed to some of the other ways to look at it in the cool light of day?”

Two Students Facing Charges In Breaking Lion Shrine’s Ear

Skylar Belden and Matthew Deutch are both undergraduate students at University Park, according to the Penn State directory.

Onward State Endorses Cody Heaton For UPUA President

We believe Heaton and McKinney are well-equipped to move UPUA into an era more inclusive of all student voices.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

UPUA Executive Candidates Kick Off Election Day With Traditional Waffle Shop Breakfast

But what does it mean? Maybe they’re breakfast purists. Notably, no one in attendance ordered waffles, despite being at the Waffle Shop.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend