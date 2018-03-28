Involuntary Manslaughter Charges Dismissed In Beta Theta Pi Case

After three days of preliminary hearings on mostly refiled charges in the Beta Theta Pi case, Judge Allen Sinclair opted to dismiss the majority of charges — including all involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person charges.

Out of all charges levied against the 11 brothers, just conspiracy to commit hazing charges against two brothers, furnishing alcohol to minors charges against three brothers, and unlawful acts relative to liquor charges against three brothers will head forward to trial from this hearing. Here’s the full list:

Brendan Young: One count of conspiracy to commit hazing

Daniel Casey: One count of conspiracy to commit hazing

Gary DiBileo: Five counts of furnishing alcohol to minors; five counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor

Luke Visser: Seven counts of furnishing alcohol to minors; seven counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor

Michael Bonatucci: Two counts of furnishing alcohol to minors; two counts of unlawful acts relative to liquor

The second set of hearings went much quicker than the first, which spanned two months over the summer before the judge decided to bound over lesser charges for trial and dismiss the more serious charges.

The original renewed life in the case came about when then-District Attorney Stacy Parks Miller refiled the charges last October. She lost her reelection bid last May, but incoming DA Bernie Cantorna didn’t take over the case, citing a conflict of interest.

Deputy Attorney General Brian Zarallo has overseen this case as the prosecutor. Prior to the start of hearings last week, the Pennsylvania Attorney General’s Office dropped felony aggravated assault charges and some involuntary manslaughter charges.

Through the three days of hearings, medical examiner Dr. Harry Kamerow took the stand for the first time in this case after only his report appeared during the first hearing. State College Detective David Scicchitano, who was called to testify in the first set of hearings, broke down video evidence and was cross-examined for the majority of the next two days.

The defense wrapped up the hearing citing the lack of new evidence that would make the case any different this week for the judge than when he first made the decision to dismiss many of these charges back in September. Prosecution countered that the introduction of Dr. Kamerow was significant and that we’ve gained new pieces of information since the summer, such as being able to see the basement footage.