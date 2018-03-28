UPUA Executive Candidates Kick Off Election Day With Traditional Waffle Shop Breakfast

“On Wednesdays, we wear pink,” UPUA vice presidential candidate Laura McKinney joked Wednesday morning as she and running mate Cody Heaton finished up their traditional Election Day breakfast.

UPUA’s Elections Commission organizes a breakfast at the Waffle Shop each year with the executive tickets, the Commission, and members of the media. After all, breakfast is the most important meal of the day, and that’s especially true when candidates are gearing up to campaign for the 16 hours the polls are open.

This year’s meal kicked off at 6 a.m., just as polls were opening. It was considerably less awkward with only one executive ticket in the race. Heaton and McKinney kept it simple with some breakfast classics to prepare them for the long day ahead.

“I wanted a hearty, full meal, that would keep me going throughout the day,” Heaton said. He ordered a bacon, tomato, and cheddar omelette, with a side of home fries.

McKinney ordered two eggs scrambled with bacon and home fries. “I love bacon,” she said, “so I had to have it to start the day.”

But what does it mean? Maybe they’re breakfast purists. Notably, no one in attendance ordered waffles, despite being at the Waffle Shop. No matter how you judge their breakfast foods, Heaton and McKinney are ready to kick off Election Day with a bang, and headed out around 7 a.m. to begin campaigning.

“Today we’re going to be everywhere — anywhere,” McKinney said. “You’ll see us running around — pink and black.”

Remember to vote today at vote.psu.edu! The polls are open until 10 p.m. and we’ve endorsed the Heaton-McKinney ticket for president and vice president. After all, you wouldn’t want a gerbil for president. Or maybe you would.