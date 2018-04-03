PSU news by
Analyzing Guard Tony Carr’s Draft Status

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Nathaniel Pinskey
4/3/18 3:44 am

Tony Carr announced on Monday that he will declare for the 2018 NBA draft and hire an agent, meaning his time in Happy Valley is up. Carr spent two seasons at Penn State under Coach Pat Chambers, accumulating 1,161 points and becoming the first Penn State sophomore to reach the 1,000 point plateau, although Lamar Stevens also broke the 1,000-point total later in the season.

This draft class is loaded with talent, especially big men, but the list of point guards in the draft is lacking. Freshmen phenoms Trae Young, Collin Sexton, and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are the top three ranked point guards in the class, but after those clear NBA talents, it’s pretty much a toss-up.

Carr is listed at 6’5″, 204 lbs., which is excellent size for the point guard position. He has also shown he’s able to score through multiple avenues, but the major criticism of Carr is his defense and his jump shot. Carr will need to show improvements in both at the pre-draft combine and other events to at least prove to scouts that he’ll be able to better develop both.

Right now, Carr is probably in the late-first to mid-second round range — and NBADraft.net has him going at No. 31 overall. Expectations are that the Penn State product will go somewhere between No. 25 and No. 40. If Carr impresses scouts with his silky-smooth play and cool demeanor, he could hear his name called in the later parts of the first round.

A late-first round draft pick could could be something that the guard hopes for, as Carr would most likely be drafted by a team that is already a contender with an established man at the point. This could very well be Carr’s best opportunity, allowing him to run the second team early in his carer, while also learning how to develop into an NBA pro.

The NBA Draft will be held June 21, 2018.

Nathaniel Pinskey

Nathaniel is only filling this out because he was forced to. He prefers to be called Nathaniel, but it always turns into Nate or Nathan. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow him on Twitter (@nlpinskey3896) even though he doesn't tweet.

