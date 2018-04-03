PSU news by
Homecoming Fundraising With California Tortilla

Noel Purcell | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
4/3/18 9:57 am

Penn State Homecoming will hold a fundraiser at California Tortilla from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday, April 3. Even though Homecoming seems like it’s eons away, the organization is already preparing for its 2019 week of celebration.

All you need to do to credit the fundraiser is mention “Homecoming” at the register when you check out. If you’re a member of a competing organization for Homecoming, you should give the cashier a piece of paper with your organization name written on it to receive competition points.

Homecoming announced at THON its 2019 theme is “Guide State Forward” and will unveil this year’s logo at the Blue-White game on April 21. This year’s Homecoming week will be held from October 7-13, a welcome change from last year’s mid-November celebration. The week will culminate in Penn State’s 99th Homecoming football game against Michigan State on Saturday, October 13.

Elissa Hill

[Photo Story] Trace McSorley’s Penn State Career To Date

Take a look back on Trace McSorley’s first two seasons as Penn State’s starting quarterback.

