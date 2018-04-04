PSU news by
Football Student Ticket Sales Dates Announced

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
4/4/18 1:58 pm

Students, set those alarms!

Penn State Athletics announced the schedule for when students can purchase season tickets for Penn State football’s 2018 season. As always, the date a student can purchase his or her tickets is determined by his or her class standing. The schedule is:

Date Class
Monday, June 18, 2018 at 7 a.m. ET Graduates
Tuesday, June 19, 2018 at 7 a.m. ET Seniors
Wednesday, June 20, 2018 at 7 a.m. ET Juniors
Thursday, June 21, 2018 at 7 a.m. ET Sophomores
Friday, June 22, 2018 at 7 a.m. ET Freshmen

 

In order to be eligible to purchase season tickets, you must be registered for at least 12 credits for the fall semester.

Although the price of non-student season tickets will increase $35 this season, the price for student tickets has not yet been announced. In years past, the seven-game ticket has gone for $218, which comes out to roughly $31 per game.

Penn State has been undefeated at home in each of the last two seasons and will welcome a loaded slate of Big Ten teams to Beaver Stadium, as well as two out-of-conference games against Appalachian State and Kent State this fall. The in-conference home schedule includes showdowns with Ohio State, Wisconsin, Michigan State, and Iowa, which will all likely be ranked.

Last year, season tickets for each class sold out in 20, 10, 45, and 15 minutes, so this isn’t a day to take lightly. If you oversleep or your Internet crashes on your class’ scheduled date, you have a variety of options to finagle your way into Beaver Stadium through the Student Ticket Exchange and a few creative (read: free) solutions. 

For any forward-thinking incoming freshmen, you can learn how to make the one time you wake up at 7 a.m. this summer a success here.

