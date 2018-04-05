Your Best ‘Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar’ Stories: Part Two

When you combine drunk college kids and cheap bars, it’s usually a recipe for disaster. Over the past few weeks, we’ve asked you to send us some of your best stories on why you got kicked out of the bar.

We’ve heard stories of people trying to use their wallets as phones and others of half-naked men running around bars pretending to be birds. It’s always a wild ride when you go out for a night on the town in State College, so settle in and prepare yourself for our second installment of ‘Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar.”

The Phyrst

“This skinny, noodle bouncer kicked me out at 1:45 a.m. all because I was skipping to the bar. I mean, he couldn’t even let me chill for 15 more minutes before closing. Guess you can’t show your excitement to get more beer these days.”

Ah, skinny, noodle bouncers…we love to hate them, I guess.

Primanti Bros.

“I got so drunk, I walked in the bathroom and not able to hold it in any longer, I just started peeing on everyone in the bathroom. It was legendary. Authorities were involved.”

When a man’s gotta go, a man’s gotta go!

Indigo

“My two friends and I had a few too many (obviously) before getting to our last stop, Indigo. While my one friend was dancing and prepping to bring a guy home, my other friend and I were co-puking in the giant trash can. By co-puking I mean we were basically fighting over the opportunity to vomit. Literally, shoving each others’ heads. When security told us they were getting us a ride, I was convinced we were in the ‘VIP’ room…turns out it was just their stock room. Whoops. It also took one of the security guys an unheard of amount times to find our dancing queen who we described as ‘the pretty blonde girl dancing with some guy.’ When he finally did, she held on to her new friend for dear life.”

Nothing says friendship like bonding over a mutual puking fit together.

The Gaff

“In the middle of the dance floor, a boy (that I know) picked me up, laid me on my back, and started to hump me. It didn’t take staff long to ask us to leave. Only time I’ve been ‘kicked out’ of a bar.”

At least you went out with a bang!

The Gaff

“After pre-gaming with my boys for a few hours, we were ready to go to the Gaff. When we arrived, each of us ordered a pitcher and took a seat at the only high-top table still available. One of my buddies picked an ice cube out of his pitcher and flicked it across the center floor, which I found hilarious in my inebriated state. I then proceeded to spend the next 10 minutes chucking ice cubes behind my back when my friends told me the bouncers weren’t looking. Unfortunately, I eventually hit a guy sitting behind us (a pretty large dude) and he nearly initiated a fight by pulling my chair out from under me. Within seconds the bouncers rushed over and my friends and I pleaded ignorant as to who was throwing ice. We were then asked to leave and we stumbled out of Gaff.”

Yep… chucking ice cubes at large men will usually do that to you.

The Phryst

“The bartender asked me if I wanted a blowjob so I whipped it out.”

He probably meant the blowjob shot, you know, not an actual blowjob. Brownie points for creativity, though.

The Saloon

“I started the dollar game in the men’s urinal. If you don’t know, the dollar game is when you put a dollar into the urinal and the money eventually builds up until some poor drunk soul takes it. Well, there was about 20 dollars in ones at this point. I went back to pee and was explaining to someone who didn’t understand the game and was encouraging them to put money in. One of the employees overheard our conversation and gave me two options: one, to clean out the urinal and collect all the money or two, get kicked out.”

Simply put, that is quite possibly one of the most disgusting things I have ever heard.

Bar Bleu

“Pre-gamed hard but decided to go to the bar anyway. Got super hammered at the bar before being told I was cut off. Proceeded to tell the bartender repeatedly to ‘eat a dick.’ Needless to say, I was promptly escorted out. All I remembered the next morning was that bartender’s angry, bearded face. Very angry.”

Surprisingly, bartenders don’t like it when you yell obscenities at them. Crazy.