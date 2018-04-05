Speedy Ortiz, Told Slant To Headline SOMA Arts Crawl

Students Organizing the Multiple Arts (SOMA) will take over north campus Saturday, April 7 for its annual Arts Crawl, a free one-day event highlighting local musicians and artists.

Since 2006, the organization has been bringing dozens of local artists and musicians to campus to foster a closer community for all involved. While SOMA hosts several other events throughout the year, including two concerts in the fall and spring, the Arts Crawl is its biggest event.

“We strive to create a platform/opportunity for artists and musicians and provide a safe environment for people to perform and enjoy art,” SOMA Secretary Sydnie Simin said.

The event is entirely student-run and usually draws a crowd of around 200 to 400 spectators. Throughout the year, event organizers collaborate with other music and arts clubs to bring in exhibits, installations, and student works to display throughout the festival.

This year’s Arts Crawl will be headlined by artists Speedy Ortiz and Told Slant and will feature a full setlist of other performers. Musicians and bands scheduled to play include:

The crawl is open to both students and non-students alike. The festivities begin around 2 p.m. at the Visual Arts building. More information on the Arts Crawl can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

