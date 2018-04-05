PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Speedy Ortiz, Told Slant To Headline SOMA Arts Crawl

Staff
By Emma Dieter
4/5/18 4:01 am

Students Organizing the Multiple Arts (SOMA) will take over north campus Saturday, April 7 for its annual Arts Crawl, a free one-day event highlighting local musicians and artists.

Since 2006, the organization has been bringing dozens of local artists and musicians to campus to foster a closer community for all involved. While SOMA hosts several other events throughout the year, including two concerts in the fall and spring, the Arts Crawl is its biggest event.

“We strive to create a platform/opportunity for artists and musicians and provide a safe environment for people to perform and enjoy art,” SOMA Secretary Sydnie Simin said.

The event is entirely student-run and usually draws a crowd of around 200 to 400 spectators. Throughout the year, event organizers collaborate with other music and arts clubs to bring in exhibits, installations, and student works to display throughout the festival.

This year’s Arts Crawl will be headlined by artists Speedy Ortiz and Told Slant and will feature a full setlist of other performers. Musicians and bands scheduled to play include:

The crawl is open to both students and non-students alike. The festivities begin around 2 p.m. at the Visual Arts building. More information on the Arts Crawl can be found on the event’s Facebook page.

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a sophomore from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, till grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links
Movies
Local theaters and new movies
Apartments
Search local apartments
Classifieds
Buy and sell locally
Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles
Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Emma

Your Best ‘Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar’ Stories: Part Two

We’ve heard stories of people trying to use their wallets as phones and others of half-naked men running around bars pretending to be birds. It’s always a wild ride when you go out for a night on the town in State College, so settle in and prepare yourself for our second installment of ‘Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar.”

Submit Your Script To NRT’s Annual ‘Tell Me A Story’ Competition

Your Best ‘Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar’ Stories: Part One

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Sandy Barbour Ranked No. 13 On Forbes’ List Of Most Powerful Women In U.S. Sports

Forbes consulted a panel of experts who determined Barbour to be “one of the most forward-thinking administrators in all of college sports.”

An Early Look At Penn State Hoops’ 2018-2019 Roster

Andrew Sturtz Makes Pro Debut, Adds Depth To Ottawa Senators’ Prospect Pool

Tony Carr’s Best NBA Team Fits

Penn State Hockey Goes Back To Espoo, Finland To Add Incoming Freshmen Oskar Autio, Aarne Talvitie

Student Life

NRT Presents: Fun Home

No Refund Theatre will present “Fun Home,” a musical based on Alison Bechdel’s 2006 graphic memoir, this weekend.

UPUA Swears In New Leaders, Elects 13th Assembly Committee Chairs

Hackers To Take Over Business Building For HackPSU’s 24-Hour Hackathon

Comparing Penn State Hoops’ NIT Championships

Penn State’s two NIT Championships are remarkably similar.

Student Fee Board Unanimously Approves Provision To Move Meetings Into Executive Session

The Board wrapped up the year by approving changes to the Student Fee Board Handbook, which will officially take effect on the first day of the upcoming Maymester — Monday, May 7.

Football Student Ticket Sales Dates Announced

Students, set those alarms!

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Trace McSorley’s Penn State Career To Date

Take a look back on Trace McSorley’s first two seasons as Penn State’s starting quarterback.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend