Lamar Stevens Announces He Will Return For Penn State Hoops

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Nathaniel Pinskey
4/9/18 4:49 pm

Penn State men’s basketball forward Lamar Stevens announced on Monday that he will return to Penn State for his junior season.

The starter averaged 15.5 points and 5.9 rebounds per game during the 2017-18 season, second on the team in both categories. He was named as the 2018 NIT Most Outstanding Player, after finishing with 19.2 points per game in the tournament.

Stevens was part of Pat Chambers’ 2016 recruiting class that included Tony Carr, who declared for the 2018 NBA Draft and hired an agent, as well as Nazeer Bostick. All three hail from Roman Catholic High School in Philadelphia.

“I’m committed to continuing my education and my collegiate playing career at Penn State,” Stevens said. “Several options were presented to me for my future and I reviewed them with my coaches and family, but I always felt strongly that staying in school was the best course of action.”

Returning starters Mike Watkins and Josh Reaves will join Stevens next season in the starting lineup, but Coach Chambers will need to replace two guard positions left void by Tony Carr and Shep Garner.

