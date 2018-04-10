Borough Outlines Development Projects With New Online Map

The State College Borough has launched a new online map to track land development projects going on throughout the borough through their permitting phases.

While the map isn’t meant to be an end-all, be-all list of projects happening, Borough Planning Director Ed LeClear said the point is to let residents know what’s moving through the zoning permit process.

Each project will stay on the map until it’s ready to be fully occupied. Mixed use projects — which include most of the high-rises going up downtown — won’t be removed from the map until their commercial spaces are also occupant-ready. For example, The Metropolitan is still on the map, as its planned retailers haven’t yet been able to move into the first floor of the building.

The map provides a fact sheet on each development with a description of the project and where it’s located, as well as a plan status bar that will be updated when a plan is submitted, recorded, or the project has gone to final occupancy.

Council discussed upcoming projects, of which there are many between now and 2020, in greater detail, especially considering the need for more public parking on the east end of downtown. The Garner Street Lot will no longer be available when ground is broken for a development at the site, even though the building will eventually include additional parking underneath.

LeClear also addressed the construction on Beaver Ave. across from Penn Towers, which has recently been dubbed “The Edge.” “I do not know whether Canyon Pizza’s going back into that location,” LeClear said with a chuckle. “I get asked that about once a week.”

Demolition is expected to begin this summer on the “Pugh Centre” building that will replace where CVS was at the corner of Pugh St. and Beaver Ave.

As for other projects not yet on the map, LeClear briefly talked about the future of the Glennland Building, which will likely become a boutique hotel.

Unsurprisingly, discussion around these developments somehow got off-topic, and some members of council voiced their concerns over students who live in these new complexes lining up empty alcohol bottles on their windowsills. I’m just as confused as you are, but such is life in State College.