Glennland Building Likely To Become Boutique Hotel

More changes seem to be on the way to downtown State College. Although there is no confirmed plan for the Glennland Building, a company from the Midwest that specializes in purchasing historic buildings to create boutique hotels is expected to buy the historic, 85-year-old apartment building.

The unnamed company, which would maintain the building facades while retrofitting the insides, has yet to apply for the zoning and planning permits that would allow them to renovate the building.

“They’d be preserving Glennland as a structure and changing the use from apartments to hotel,” Borough Planning Director Ed LeClear said at Monday’s State College Borough Council work session. “We met with them and went through all the zoning requirements.”

Residents were recently notified their leases would not be renewed because the owners were selling the property.

Overjoyed for @State_CollegePA to allow some out-of-town developer turn this State College historic landmark into a glassy Taco Bell with $2,000 a month apartments above it. Long live the Glenland Building and Old State College! pic.twitter.com/1cogacs6YW — Kevin Horne (@KevinHornePSU) March 21, 2018

The Borough Council passed an amendment to the zoning ordinance last May that reduced the area where large, primarily student housing complexes can be built, including the location of the Glennland Building, which doesn’t normally house undergraduates.

“One of the last things I want to do is see it torn down,” building owner Nancy Slagle said at that time. “The building is deteriorating, and it’s just going to keep going that way and you’re not going to like what you see.”

Slagle added the cost of fending off the building’s deterioration would be prohibitive. Another representative of building owners said both owners and the borough would benefit if the existing building could be torn down and a new one built to the maximum.

When the Glennland Building opened in 1933, it was State College’s tallest and largest apartment building with 40 units. It was home to the first residential elevator in State College and had a pool in its basement that was used for university and recreational purposes.

Though it’s not necessarily ideal, if the alternative is tearing down Glennland for yet another high-gloss high-rise, this proposal might be for the best.