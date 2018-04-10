Overheard On Twitter: Saquon Barkley Brushes Shoulders With LeBron James

Penn State alumnus Saquon Barkley has had himself quite the offseason.

On the football field, Barkley shined at the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis. He’ll travel to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, TX to attend the NFL Draft, but his offseason activities outside of football have been just as exciting. Barkley has signed multiple endorsement deals, been featured on several television segments leading up to the NFL Draft later this month, and will welcome his first child this month…

…but can any of that really compare to meeting LeBron James?

The two met and took a photo together following the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 123-109 victory over the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden Monday night.

James — whose college football allegiance lies with Ohio State — wished Barkley luck on Twitter ahead of the NFL Draft and even gave the Penn State standout a new title of “Young King.”

All love and respect Young King 🤴🏾! Good luck with the draft and do work at the next level. 🙏🏾 https://t.co/E0lG7xXjbx — LeBron James (@KingJames) April 10, 2018

The meeting was another addition to the long list of celebrities Barkley has met this offseason, including Odell Beckham, Jr., Russell Wilson, and Ken Griffey, Jr. However, others see this as a sign for Barkley’s NFL future:

future brown confirmed — emperor yer (@KingRudy02) April 10, 2018

Although Barkley is well-built for someone his size, it’s hard to ignore how small he looks next to James, who stands at 6’8″ and weighs in at 250 lbs.