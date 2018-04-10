Penn State Student Accused Of Selling Cocaine From Fraternity House

A Penn State student is facing charges after he allegedly sold cocaine to a confidential police informant.

According to a criminal complaint, the informant told State College police in January that Cameron E. Miller, 22, of Fairport, N.Y., was selling cocaine in the area. The informant then allegedly made three controlled purchases of cocaine from Miller at his residence in the Zeta Psi fraternity house on East Foster Avenue.

Through text messages and Snapchat, the informant made arrangements with Miller to purchase cocaine on Jan. 23, Feb. 20 and March 29, according to the complaint. Using pre-recorded currency and under police surveillance, the informant bought suspected cocaine in the amounts of 3.47 grams, 4.7 grams and 3.8 grams, police said.

The substances purchased each time field-tested positive as cocaine, according to police.

On Monday, police received a search warrant for Miller’s room at the fraternity house and Miller was taken into custody. A search of his residence allegedly yielded nine Adderall pills, nine tabs of suspected LSD, approximately 60.8 grams of suspected cocaine and $5,079 in cash. Police said they also found paraphernalia including a digital scale and multiple bags containing suspected cocaine residue.

According to the complaint, the suspected cocaine, digital scale, packaging materials and currency were found in a safe in Miller’s room.

Miller is charged with seven felony counts of possession with intent to deliver, three felony counts of criminal use of a communication facility, six misdemeanor counts of possession of a controlled substance and one misdemeanor count of possession of drug paraphernalia.

He was arraigned on Monday night before District Judge Allen Sinclair and straight monetary bail was set at $100,000.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 18.

Zeta Psi fraternity was charged with furnishing alcohol to minors in February after allegedly providing liquor to a female under the age of 21 at a party in December.