CNN To Air Special Report On Beta Theta Pi Hazing Case

CNN will air a special report on the Beta Theta Pi case surrounding Tim Piazza’s death at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 14. The report is entitled “Deadly Haze: Inside the Fraternity Crisis” and “takes an in-depth look at what happened to Piazza inside the walls of the Beta Theta Pi house and the alleged coverup that ensued.”

Alisyn Camerota speaks to Kordel Davis, a former member of Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi chapter who witnessed the events of the bid acceptance night, and James Vivenzio, a former member-turned-whistleblower of Kappa Delta Rho, who “describes the pledging process and what it’s like to be hazed.”

The special also includes “insight” from Sara Ganim, who won a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Sandusky Scandal and now works as a CNN Correspondent.

“Since 2005, there have been more than 77 fraternity-related deaths across the country. Some studies find that Greek Life comes with a 50% higher rate of sexual assault. Fraternity and sorority members also report excessive drinking four times higher than the average student,” CNN said in a release. “Despite those risks, young men still flock to fraternities. By all accounts, Greek life is as popular as ever — with more than 400,000 active fraternity members which is a 50% increase over the past decade.”

In addition to airing on CNN, “Deadly Haze” will also stream live for subscribers of CNNgo and on the CNN app. The documentary will be available the day after its premiere on demand via cable/satellite providers, CNNgo, and CNN app.

The Beta Theta Pi case continues to move through the courts, with the next set of preliminary hearings scheduled to begin May 2. All involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges in the case have been dismissed.