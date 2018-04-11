PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Greek Life

CNN To Air Special Report On Beta Theta Pi Hazing Case

Joe Whitman | Onward State
By Anthony Colucci
4/11/18 8:57 am

CNN will air a special report on the Beta Theta Pi case surrounding Tim Piazza’s death at 8 p.m. Saturday, April 14. The report is entitled “Deadly Haze: Inside the Fraternity Crisis” and “takes an in-depth look at what happened to Piazza inside the walls of the Beta Theta Pi house and the alleged coverup that ensued.”

Alisyn Camerota speaks to Kordel Davis, a former member of Penn State’s Beta Theta Pi chapter who witnessed the events of the bid acceptance night, and James Vivenzio, a former member-turned-whistleblower of Kappa Delta Rho, who “describes the pledging process and what it’s like to be hazed.”

The special also includes “insight” from Sara Ganim, who won a Pulitzer Prize for coverage of the Sandusky Scandal and now works as a CNN Correspondent.

“Since 2005, there have been more than 77 fraternity-related deaths across the country. Some studies find that Greek Life comes with a 50% higher rate of sexual assault. Fraternity and sorority members also report excessive drinking four times higher than the average student,” CNN said in a release. “Despite those risks, young men still flock to fraternities. By all accounts, Greek life is as popular as ever — with more than 400,000 active fraternity members which is a 50% increase over the past decade.”

In addition to airing on CNN, “Deadly Haze” will also stream live for subscribers of CNNgo and on the CNN app. The documentary will be available the day after its premiere on demand via cable/satellite providers, CNNgo, and CNN app.

The Beta Theta Pi case continues to move through the courts, with the next set of preliminary hearings scheduled to begin May 2. All involuntary manslaughter and reckless endangerment charges in the case have been dismissed.

About the Author

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State’s Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a sophomore majoring in psychology and public relations. Despite being from the make-believe land of Central Jersey, he was never a Rutgers fan. If you ever want to know how good Saquon Barkley's ball security is, ask Anthony what happened when he tried to force a fumble at the Mifflin Streak. Feel free to follow @_anthonycolucci on Twitter and email him at [email protected] to hear the story or if you’re bored and want to chat.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Anthony

Glennland Building Likely To Become Boutique Hotel

Although there is no set plan for the Glennland Building, a company from the Midwest that specializes in purchasing historic buildings to create boutique hotels is expected to buy the historic, 85-year old apartment building.

Nearly 300 Lettermen Write ‘Paterno’ Would Be Libelous If JoePa Were Still Alive

Celebrating April 9 With Our Favorite 409s

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Student Sections To Duke It Out At All-Sports Museum

Six organizations will compete in the third annual Battle of the Student Sections. Past participants have faced off in basketball, Cards Against Humanity, mini golf, and various other activities.

Penn State Athletes Who Should Get A Football Tryout

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

Penn State Baseball Falls To West Virginia 3-2 In Extra Innings

Nittany Lion Men Take Home Title In Battle Of The Bayou

Student Life

NFL Player-Turned-Activist Wade Davis Gives Energetic Lecture On Campus Rape Culture

The lecture featured plenty of interaction with the audience and focused on the ongoing struggle of sexual assault on college campuses.

IFC/Panhel Spring Carnival To Celebrate Greek Unity

Guessing What Honors Theses Are About

A Review Of Inaccuracies In HBO’s ‘Paterno’

A few of “Paterno”‘s inaccuracies jumped off the screen to our staff in the fictional version of Happy Valley.

Penn State History Lessons: From The Icers To Hockey Valley

The club-level Icers were extremely successful as Penn State’s main source of organized hockey, but they also paved the way for the current Division I program to flourish.

Michigan Football Documentary Provides Glimpse Into Opponents’ White Out Preparation

Episode 5 of the series, “Nowhere to Surrender,” documents Michigan’s matchup at Penn State, from preparation throughout the week to locker-room consolation after the Nittany Lions won 42-13.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

[Photo Story] Murals Of State College

State College’s artists have blessed students and townies alike with wall art throughout the side streets and alleys.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend