Home » Entertainment

SPA Seeks Student Acts To Open Nittany Block Party

By Hayden Christ
4/17/18 9:24 am

Penn State’s Student Programming Association released an application for student acts who hope to open the Nittany Block Party, which is a free concert on the first Friday of every fall semester outside the HUB.

While SPA generally doesn’t announce the main act until mid-summer, previous headliners include the Chainsmokers, Dej Loaf, and KYLE.

Performers of any kind, such as bands, rappers, DJs, and dancers, are welcome to apply. Original music samples, videos of performances, press kits, website links, articles, or anything else that showcases the act’s work can be sent to [email protected].

To be considered, at least one of the students in the act must be a current undergraduate or graduate Penn State student at any campus. The application is due at 11:59 p.m. Friday, April 20.

If you think you have what it takes to perform at this year’s Nittany Block Party, fill out the application here.

