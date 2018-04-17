PSU news by
We Want To Hear About The Best Concert Or Artist You Ever Saw At Penn State

By Gabriela Stevenson
4/17/18 11:37 am

When you’re home to the largest indoor arena between Pittsburgh and Philadelphia, you’re bound to bring in some big names to campus.

Artists like Bruce Springsteen, Paul McCartney, Kanye West, and Blake Shelton have all graced the Bryce Jordan Center (or, in one case, Beaver Stadium) stage in recent years, and icons like Elton John and Justin Timberlake are on their way.

Aside from the Penn State’s hot-spot venues, the university has attracted a lot of local musicians and smaller acts through the years, sprouting from events like Gentle Thursday and growing with SOMA Arts Crawl, SPA-sponsored concerts, and downtown shows. The best nights in State College start with the best music, so we want to hear about the greatest concert, made up of mega-stars or near nobodies, you ever saw in Happy Valley.

Fill out the form here and tell us about your experience at the show or event either at Penn State or in downtown State College. Send any pictures that accompany your story to [email protected] with your name and graduation year.

Why You Should Choose Penn State: Advice For Future College Freshmen

It’s April, which means it’s crunch time for high school seniors — college decision deadlines are approaching and prospective student tours are taking over campus.

