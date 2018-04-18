PSU news by
Penn State Hoops To Host Grad Transfers Blue-White Weekend

By Nathaniel Pinskey
4/18/18 8:39 am

Blue-White has become a big recruiting weekend for Penn State football, as Coach Franklin has been able to pack Beaver Stadium and sell the Penn State experience to the numerous recruits in attendance for the spring game. Coach Pat Chambers and the men’s basketball team will be attempting to use the same atmosphere in their recruiting plans for the weekend.

The basketball team rode a hot streak at the end of last season on its way to the NIT Championship. But Chambers lost his two lead guards, as Tony Carr declared for the NBA Draft and Shep Garner finished up his eligibility. Guard Nazeer Bostick also announced his intent to transfer last week, after only playing eight minutes in the final four games following a suspension.

According to Jon Rothstein, College Basketball Insider for CBS Sports, Coach Chambers will be hosting Chattanooga grad transfer Nat Dixon and Illinois grad transfer Michael Finke this weekend.

Nat Dixon started his collegiate career at Boston College, playing football as a wide receiver before transferring to Chattanooga. The 6’4″ guard averaged 13.8 points while shooting 39.5 percent on three point attempts.

Michael Finke, a 6’10” forward, averaged 9.8 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Illini last season. If Coach Chambers is able to secure the big man, it would be interesting how he would fit in the rotation with the return of Lamar Stevens and Mike Watkins, and the emergence of John Harrar.

Penn State has also been announced as in consideration for highly sought after graduate transfer guard Joe Cremo from Albany and Wichita State graduate transfer guard CJ Keyser, according to ESPN’s Jeff Goodman and Rival’s Corey Evans.

Cremo, a 6’4″ guard, averaged 17.8 points and 3.8 assists last season for Albany while shooting more than 45 percent from three point range. Keyser was a three-star combo guard out of New Hampshire who was unable to crack Wichita State’s rotation regularly. Last season he averaged 1.7 points in 7.1 minutes per game for the Shockers.

Chambers is already bringing in guards Myles Dread, Daniil Kasatkin, and Rasir Bolton to add to some kind of rotation with Stevens, Watkins, Harrar, Josh Reaves, and Jamari Wheeler, but adding one or two experienced players will help ease the loss of Carr and Garner, while helping build the program into an NCAA tournament team.

Nathaniel Pinskey

Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow him on Twitter (@nlpinskey3896)

