Onward Debates: Should Penn State Schedule Other Teams For The White Out?

When Penn State Athletics announced earlier this week that the White Out would, as expected, take place September 29 against Ohio State, it marked the seventh straight year the game would be played against either the Buckeyes or the Michigan Wolverines.

Some people are just sick and tired of seeing the White Out against the same two teams over and over again. Others think that these two are consistently the most worthy candidates, so there’s no reason to change it just to change it. Then there are the people (James Franklin included) who want fans to wear white every weekend. As any good researcher would do, we used our staff as a perfectly and unequivocally representative sample of the Penn State population to debate the issue:

Liam McCall: Get Someone Else On The Schedule

I initially met this year’s White Out decision with enthusiasm — after all, the trajectory of the program changed after a White Out win over Ohio State in 2016. It seemed like a no-brainer at first, especially if you consider last season’s contest in the Horseshoe.

However, I think it’s time to switch it up. For the past seven seasons, the White Out game was held against either Michigan or Ohio State, and not without good reason. The two programs are Big Ten East rivals (Editor’s note: *cough* PSUnrivaled) of the Nittany Lions and consistently among the conference’s best teams. White Outs against either Michigan or Ohio State have produced instant classics, from “The Catch” to “The Block.” All of that is great, but it’s time for something new.

Exclusively holding the White Out against Michigan or Ohio State feels like Penn State is trying to make something more out of its respective “rivalries” against each program, all while Wolverines and Buckeyes fans insist they’re giving more clout to “The Game.”

The White Out is one of the best traditions in college football and a different opponent should be given a taste of what a sold-out, whited-out Beaver Stadium sounds and looks like. Not scheduling Wisconsin for the White Out was a missed opportunity.

In a White Out against Wisconsin, the Nittany Lions could have gained an advantage against a team that returns its starting backfield and entire offensive line and in a late-season game. Jonathan Taylor could be on his way to a Heisman at that point. Penn State could be fighting for the division title or a New Year’s Six Bowl. The weather could be brutal (although that could happen in April, too).

Plus, who wouldn’t want a rematch of the 2016 Big Ten Championship?

Anthony Fiset: Keep Whiting Out The Best Team On The Schedule

I really don’t get why so many people are upset about the White Out game alternating between Michigan and Ohio State every year. Ultimately, the White Out should be reserved for the toughest matchup on the schedule. That just so happens to alternate between Michigan and Ohio State every season.

It would be a complete waste of the White Out’s mystical powers to use it against opponents less fit than the Wolverines or the Buckeyes. So until Michigan State or another Big Ten team poses a more serious threat coming into Beaver Stadium, the White Out will rightfully be saved for these eternal blue bloods.

Even if you make the argument that Wisconsin is a tougher matchup than Ohio State this year, there’s no denying Penn State’s recent history with Ohio State. The Nittany Lions prevailed two years ago at Beaver Stadium thanks to the White Out conditions…and an amazing blocked field goal by Marcus Allen. Last year, Ohio State used its “Blackout The Shoe” against Penn State and barely had enough time to pull out a win. This year’s installment on September 29 will be a matchup of the last two Big Ten Champions. That’s clearly much more deserving of a White Out than when the perennial Big Ten runner-ups come to town.

In short, stop complaining about the White Out always being against Michigan or Ohio State. We’ll probably live to see the day when a more worthy opponent visits Beaver Stadium, and when that happens, the White Out will be all theirs.

Anthony Colucci: Let’s Just Make Every Game A White Out

I agree that if there will only be one official White Out, it should be the best opponent on the schedule (which happens to be Ohio State and Michigan year in and year out), but let’s just bypass all this debate and make every game a White Out. Let the fury of an “Avalanche of Sound” rain down on Buckeyes, Badgers, and Flash alike and just show no mercy. While we’re at it, let’s also bring College GameDay, put Herbie and Fowler in the booth, tailgate until an 8 p.m. kickoff, and rally in Beaver Canyon every weekend.

I think Urban Meyer is a very smart man. He once said that he wishes Penn State would schedule the White Out for other games. What a great idea. Every game it is!