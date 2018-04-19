PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Greek Life

Sig Ep To Host Humboldt Broncos Benefit Fundraiser

By Emma Dieter
4/19/18 4:05 am

Earlier this month, a school bus carrying the  Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team of Saskatchewan, Canada crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing 16 people. In honor of those lost and in order to raise money for the families of the victims, the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity will host a fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday at their chapter house.

The event will be an NHL ’18 tournament. Tickets for participants and spectators will cost $10 and $5, respectively. The winner of the tournament will receive a Penn State hockey jersey signed by every player on the Penn State men’s hockey team. The event will also be catered.

“I’m happy we have to opportunity to hold this philanthropy event and do our part. Being a former Junior hockey player myself, this tragedy really hit home for me. So when Dean [Vetere] presented the idea to me, I immediately became passionate about making it a reality,” chapter president Collin Young said. “I think times like these are when we as Greek members at a big school really need to use the platform we have to do good for others and truly make a difference. Any little bit helps.”

The fraternity hopes the event will serve as a way for the Penn State community to rally in support of a meaningful cause. They hope the event will set a precedent to show what Penn State students can do for others in a time of need.

Penn State men’s hockey has already shown its support for the Humboldt Broncos by participating in a nationwide #SticksOutForHumboldt movement and leaving hockey sticks outside of Pegula.

Those who can’t attend the event but still want to make a donation can do so here.

About the Author

Emma Dieter

Emma is a sophomore from the ever popular "right-outside" Philly area studying labor employment relations and PR. She has been a Penn Stater from cradle and will continue to bleed blue and white, 'til grave. She loves trashy romance novels, watching Netflix, and crying over cute videos of dogs. If you ever want to talk more with her about how great she is, or simply have other inquiries, feel free to email her at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Emma

10 Questions With Movin’ On 2019 Executive Director Phoebe Millspaugh

Penn State’s annual music festival Movin’ On is one of the University’s most anticipated events of the year. Phoebe Millspaugh will serve as the festival’s next executive director for Movin’ On 2019.

Ninth Annual Paterno Family Beaver Stadium Run To Benefit Special Olympics Scheduled For Sunday

Your Best ‘Why I Got Kicked Out Of The Bar’ Stories: Part 3

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Baseball Snaps Eleven-Game Losing Streak Against Mount St. Mary’s

Penn State, despite weather complications, picked up a much needed win against Mount St. Mary’s.

Penn State Softball No Match For Saint Francis In Doubleheader

Penn State Hoops To Host Grad Transfers Blue-White Weekend

Mulhern, Shigo Better Their Own School Records In Action-Packed Track And Field Weekend

Historic Win Propels Penn State Men’s Lacrosse To Believe It Belongs With The Best

Student Life

A Guide To Penn State’s Best Library Study Spots

A few of our staff members found their favorite libraries across campus and shared why love them for their uninterrupted study sessions.

UPUA Funds Late-Night Coffee For Finals Week

NRT Presents: The Last Days Of Judas Iscariot

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Position Battles To Watch At This Year’s Blue-White Game

The competition at middle linebacker, safety, and tight end will all be interesting storylines surrounding the 2018 Blue-White spring game.

Dry Weather Expected For Blue-White Weekend

Predicted temperatures in the mid-50s and mostly cloudy skies should make for a pleasant (but more importantly, dry) Blue-White Weekend.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

The Worst Places To Propose At Penn State

If you’re planning to propose to your Penn State sweetheart somewhere in Happy Valley, steer clear of these locations.

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Send this to a friend