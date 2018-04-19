Sig Ep To Host Humboldt Broncos Benefit Fundraiser

Earlier this month, a school bus carrying the Humboldt Broncos junior hockey team of Saskatchewan, Canada crashed into a tractor-trailer, killing 16 people. In honor of those lost and in order to raise money for the families of the victims, the Sigma Phi Epsilon fraternity will host a fundraiser at 5 p.m. Friday at their chapter house.

The event will be an NHL ’18 tournament. Tickets for participants and spectators will cost $10 and $5, respectively. The winner of the tournament will receive a Penn State hockey jersey signed by every player on the Penn State men’s hockey team. The event will also be catered.

“I’m happy we have to opportunity to hold this philanthropy event and do our part. Being a former Junior hockey player myself, this tragedy really hit home for me. So when Dean [Vetere] presented the idea to me, I immediately became passionate about making it a reality,” chapter president Collin Young said. “I think times like these are when we as Greek members at a big school really need to use the platform we have to do good for others and truly make a difference. Any little bit helps.”

The fraternity hopes the event will serve as a way for the Penn State community to rally in support of a meaningful cause. They hope the event will set a precedent to show what Penn State students can do for others in a time of need.

Penn State men’s hockey has already shown its support for the Humboldt Broncos by participating in a nationwide #SticksOutForHumboldt movement and leaving hockey sticks outside of Pegula.

Those who can’t attend the event but still want to make a donation can do so here.