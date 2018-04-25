Homecoming Partners With Rita’s For Post-Legacy Celebration Fundraiser

It’s hard to think about Homecoming with finals looming, but the organization is already in the midst of planning upcoming events. Homecoming will hold a fundraiser with Rita’s Beaver Ave. from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, April 25.

“We’re super excited to hold this fundraiser with Rita’s after our Legacy celebration in the HUB,” Homecoming 2018 Finance Director Kristen Luzell said. “Our executive committee has a lot of exciting activities in the works for future Homecoming events, and student and community support of fundraisers like this helps make it all possible.”

Customers don’t need to mention anything special at the Rita’s register to give Homecoming credit for their purchases. Competing organizations should check in with the competition committee according to previous instructions.

Homecoming announced at THON its 2019 theme is “Guide State Forward” and unveiled this year’s logo at the Blue-White game last week. This year’s Homecoming celebration will be held from October 7-13, a welcome change from last year’s mid-November festivities. The week will culminate in Penn State’s 99th Homecoming football game against Michigan State on Saturday, October 13.