PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Student Life

Homecoming Partners With Rita’s For Post-Legacy Celebration Fundraiser

Shannon Soboslay | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
4/25/18 2:28 pm

It’s hard to think about Homecoming with finals looming, but the organization is already in the midst of planning upcoming events. Homecoming will hold a fundraiser with Rita’s Beaver Ave. from 5-10 p.m. Wednesday, April 25.

“We’re super excited to hold this fundraiser with Rita’s after our Legacy celebration in the HUB,” Homecoming 2018 Finance Director Kristen Luzell said. “Our executive committee has a lot of exciting activities in the works for future Homecoming events, and student and community support of fundraisers like this helps make it all possible.”

Customers don’t need to mention anything special at the Rita’s register to give Homecoming credit for their purchases. Competing organizations should check in with the competition committee according to previous instructions.

Homecoming announced at THON its 2019 theme is “Guide State Forward” and unveiled this year’s logo at the Blue-White game last week. This year’s Homecoming celebration will be held from October 7-13, a welcome change from last year’s mid-November festivities. The week will culminate in Penn State’s 99th Homecoming football game against Michigan State on Saturday, October 13.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Elissa

Student Leaders Dispute University Account of Risk Review

In recent days, the university has tweaked the rationale it provides to media outlets regarding this decision.

Stanell Prides Herself On Showing Up For Penn State Students

Saquon Barkley Welcomes Daughter Before NFL Draft

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To No. 1 Stony Brook 21-13

The Nittany Lions had five players finish with three points apiece in Tuesday’s road loss to the undefeated Seawolves.

Tony Carr Signs With Octagon Basketball Agency

Penn State Baseball, Lion’s Pantry Join Forces To Help Fight Food Insecurity

Penn State Men’s Gymnastics Sophomore Stephen Nedoroscik Crowned Pommel Horse National Champion

Penn State Baseball’s Offense Better Suited For Football

Student Life

Student Leaders Dispute University Account of Risk Review

In recent days, the university has tweaked the rationale it provides to media outlets regarding this decision.

Fill Your Plate For The First ‘Eatin’ With Heaton’

Please Argue Somewhere Else: James Turchick’s Senior Column

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Student Leaders Dispute University Account of Risk Review

In recent days, the university has tweaked the rationale it provides to media outlets regarding this decision.

‘Hey Rookie’ Zooms In On Barkley’s Life Leading Up To Draft Day

On this week’s episode of “The Saquon Barkley Show Featuring Bradley Chubb,” our protagonist talks about his childhood, pings some pong with James Franklin, and relaxes at Pro Day *yawn*.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

via James Turchick

Please Argue Somewhere Else: James Turchick’s Senior Column

“In the four years since I arrived at 502 Packer Hall with my roommate Mason and no clue what we were doing, I’ve become comfortable with where I think Penn State is heading.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend