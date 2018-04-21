As part of the annual Blue-White tradition, the Homecoming Executive Committee revealed its logo for this coming fall’s festivities.

The theme for Homecoming 2018 – Guide State Forward – will be represented by this logo, chosen from a pool of submissions from graphic design students at Penn State.

The logo shows the Nittany Lions holding a flag that says, “Guide State Forward.” In typical fashion, the logo is blue and white and makes use of some negative space.

Homecoming Week 2018 will take place from October 7 to October 13, culminating in the Homecoming game against the visiting Michigan State Spartans. In an interesting twist, the Homecoming game will also double as the Stripe Out, so we’ll see that pink “S” zone against a striped Beaver Stadium crowd.