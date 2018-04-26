Attorney General Appeals District Court’s Decision In Beta Theta Pi Case

The Office of Pennsylvania Attorney General Josh Shapiro is appealing the district court’s ruling last month to dismiss a majority of the charges against the former brothers of Beta Theta Pi regarding Tim Piazza’s hazing death last year, including all involuntary manslaughter and recklessly endangering another person charges.

This appeal only involves the charges from the original preliminary hearing that were dropped, refiled, and then dropped again. Other charges filed when authorities recovered additional surveillance video from the basement of the fraternity house have not been heard in a preliminary hearing. That hearing is expected to begin Wednesday, May 2, and includes serious charges such as involuntary manslaughter.

Shapiro will speak further about his office’s review of the case and its decision to appeal the district court’s ruling.

“We laid out the required elements of the charges which were dismissed at a preliminary hearing last month,” said Joe Grace, a spokesperson for Shapiro. “In the interest of justice for the Piazza family, our office today filed a notice of appeal with respect to charges against eight of the defendants in this case. Our office is committed to holding responsible individuals accountable for their actions, consistent with the law and the evidence in this case.”

Out of all charges filed against the 11 brothers, the only charges heading forward to trial are conspiracy to commit hazing charges against two brothers, furnishing alcohol to minors charges against three brothers, and unlawful acts relative to liquor charges against three brothers. The full list is: