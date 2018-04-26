PSU news by
Country Rock Band Old Dominion To Visit BJC October 26

Old Dominion website
By Anthony Colucci
4/26/18 10:17 am

Death. Taxes. The Bryce Jordan Center booking country acts.

Old Dominion will perform at the BJC on October 26, as part of its ﻿Happy Endings World Tour. Tickets for the concert will go on sale May 4 at 10 a.m.

Granger Smith and High Valley will open for Old Dominion.

Old Dominion is the American Country Music Awards winner for Best Vocal Group. The country rock group had previously won ACM New Vocal Duo or Group of the Year in 2016.

Like recent country acts to perform at the BJC such as Luke Bryan, Florida Georgia Line, and Brantley Gilbert, Dominion is a far cry from “traditional country” music. The band’s website explains its style as mixing “old-fashioned country charm, lyrical wit and rock n’ roll grit into radio-friendly, hook-heavy pop nuggets.”

Happy Endings debuted in the top spot on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart and at No. 7 on the Top 200﻿. The band is also known for popular, top-rated singles “No Such Thing As A Broken Heart” and “Written in the Sand.”

After performing at Penn State, Old Dominion will likely wrap up the American leg of its world tour. The next scheduled performance is October 31 in Ireland.

Anthony Colucci

Anthony Colucci is Onward State's Social Media Manager, a preferred walk-on honors student, and a sophomore majoring in psychology and public relations.

Never Count Yourself Out: Trevor Hayes’ Senior Column

This is the end of a wild journey with too many ups and downs to count.

