Football

Brendan Mahon Signs Pro Contract With Carolina Panthers

Alex Bauer | Onward State
By Mikey Mandarino
4/28/18 8:25 pm

Penn State offensive lineman Brendan Mahon signed a contract with the Carolina Panthers as an undrafted free agent, according to Sean Fitz of Lions 24/7.

Mahon is the third Nittany Lion to sign a pro contract following the NFL Draft and the ninth to join an NFL organization this weekend. Six Nittany Lions — including Saquon Barkley, Marcus Allen, and DaeSean Hamilton — were picked in the NFL Draft before Jason Cabinda and Saeed Blacknall each signed contracts with the Oakland Raiders following the conclusion of the draft.

The Randolph, NJ, native started twelve games for Penn State last season and made a total of 46 appearances in four seasons with the team. He was a rock on the offensive line in each of the past two seasons, guiding Penn State to a Big Ten championship as a redshirt junior and a Fiesta Bowl victory in his final season in Happy Valley.

Mahon’s presence on the offensive line was a big part of Saquon Barkley’s emergence as perhaps the top tailback in college football, but he is now off to a new chapter of his football career in the NFL.

Comments

Wandering The Valley: Alex Bauer’s Senior Column

“You cannot step twice into the same river, for other waters are continually flowing on.”

