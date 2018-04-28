Curtis Cothran Signs Pro Deal With Minnesota Vikings

Another Nittany Lion is heading out to the land of ice and snow.

Curtis Cothran, the defensive tackle counterpart to Parker Cothren (who signed a deal with the Steelers), is headed to Minnesota.

Penn State’s No. 52 earned honorable-mention All-Big Ten honors in his senior season with the Nittany Lions, starting in all 13 games during the season. He also picked up 3.5 sacks and 21 total tackles in 2017 during Penn State’s run to the Fiesta Bowl.

The Newtown, PA, lineman teamed up with Parker Cothran in the heart of Brent Pry’s front seven this past season. After the Fiesta Bowl victory, he suited up in the East-West Shrine Game.

Now, he will be the lone Nittany Lion heading to Minneapolis after the conclusion of the 2018 NFL Draft.

