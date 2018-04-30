Zeta Psi Fraternity Suspended Through 2022

Zeta Psi has been suspended through spring 2022 due to hazing. The fraternity’s national organization has also revoked the chapter’s charter. The chapter counted 54 members in the fall.

The suspension stems from a report made in March to the Office of Student Conduct about new member hazing. Penn State then placed the chapter on an interim suspension and notified the fraternity’s national office. The national organization conducted its own investigation and also chose to close its chapter at Penn State.

“Safety is and will remain the top priority,” Penn State Vice President for Student Affairs Damon Sims said in a release. “We applaud the international organization for taking the necessary action and partnering with us.”

A brother living in the fraternity house was charged a few weeks ago after he allegedly sold cocaine to a police informant. The fraternity was also charged with furnishing alcohol to minors after allegedly providing liquor to a female under the age of 21 at a party in December.

Zeta Psi is currently the 11th Penn State fraternity suspended. Pi Kappa Phi, which was suspended in 2015, is in the process of recolonizing its Penn State chapter.

Disable ad block to continue reading.