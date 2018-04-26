PSU news by
Let Tokes Tell Ya: Pi Kapp Is Back

By Elissa Hill
4/26/18 4:03 am

Pi Kappa Phi fraternity has been re-chartered at Penn State after it was closed for three years by both Penn State’s Interfraternity Council and its national organization. The chapter went out with a bang in 2015 by filming a music video at its final blowout to accompany “Tell Ya” by rapper Tokes.

The IFC placed Pi Kapp on an interim suspension in December 2014 for an investigation, back when the umbrella organization was responsible for investigating and adjudicating violations of its chapters. The university took over this responsibility in spring 2017 following the hazing death of Beta Theta Pi pledge Tim Piazza.

Three months later, the chapter was charged with violating a number of university and IFC policies, including hazing, alcohol violations, disorderly conduct, providing false information, hosting unregistered social functions, and violating the terms of suspension during the investigation.

At its last hurrah daylong, which spilled into the streets before police broke it up, some friends of the frat filmed the music video on its lawn and took a few shots at Kappa Delta Rho and the cops in the process. You can’t make this stuff up.

But now Pi Kapp is back, baby, after three years dormant. It’s the first previously closed chapter to be re-chartered since Piazza’s death.

Other chapters with the opportunity to re-open before the fall semester include Alpha Chi Rho, Delta Upsilon, Kappa Delta Rho, Phi Kappa Tau, Phi Mu Delta, and Sigma Lambda Gamma. None of these organizations have yet announced plans to re-charter at Penn State.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

