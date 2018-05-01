Free Perks For Students During Finals Week

Finals week is upon us and chances are you’ll be spending a lot more time in the library than you’d like. Luckily, “De-stress Fest” will once again take place in all five libraries for folks in need of a study break. Here’s what you can look forward to while you hit the books:

Pattee and Paterno Library: Sunday, April 29 to Tuesday, May 1

All day: Puzzles in Paterno Library Lobby

All day: Wii and bean bag toss in Central Pattee Library lobby

3-8 p.m.: Free coffee and snacks, games and art therapy in Mann Assembly Room (103 Paterno Library)

4-6 p.m.: Healthworks Destress Zone, includes biofeedback programs, brain massage music, and more in Mann Assembly Room (103 Paterno Library)

Engineering Library: Sunday, April 29 to Wednesday, May 2

Puzzles and other activities all day throughout the week



10-11 a.m. and 6-7 p.m.: “BYOC” snacks and drinks (Bring Your Own Cup)

Architecture and Landscape Architecture Library: Friday, April 27 to Tuesday, May 1

All day: Puzzles available

7-9 p.m: snacks and drinks

Physical and Mathematical Sciences Library: Monday, April 30 to Thursday, May 3

All day: Snack and drinks, while they last

All day: Puzzles and other activities



Fletcher L. Byrom Earth ﻿and Mineral Sciences Library

Daily: Fresh apples and snacks available while they last

All day: Puzzles and other activities available

If you still need help staying awake this week, UPUA funded Starbucks coffee in the HUB starting at 10 p.m. each night through Thursday, May 3.

