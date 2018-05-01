PSU news by
Free Perks For Students During Finals Week

Mary Frances Pillion | Onward State
By Cassady Potts
5/1/18 4:04 am

Finals week is upon us and chances are you’ll be spending a lot more time in the library than you’d like. Luckily, “De-stress Fest” will once again take place in all five libraries for folks in need of a study break. Here’s what you can look forward to while you hit the books:

Pattee and Paterno Library: Sunday, April 29 to Tuesday, May 1       

  • All day: Puzzles in Paterno Library Lobby 
  • All day: Wii and bean bag toss in Central Pattee Library lobby
  • 3-8 p.m.: Free coffee and snacks, games and art therapy in Mann Assembly Room (103 Paterno Library)
  • 4-6 p.m.: Healthworks Destress Zone, includes biofeedback programs, brain massage music, and more in Mann Assembly Room (103 Paterno Library)

Engineering Library: Sunday, April 29 to Wednesday, May 2

  • Puzzles and other activities all day throughout the week
  • 10-11 a.m. and 6-7 p.m.: “BYOC” snacks and drinks (Bring Your Own Cup)

Architecture and Landscape Architecture Library: Friday, April 27 to Tuesday, May 1

  • All day: Puzzles available
  • 7-9 p.m: snacks and drinks

Physical and Mathematical Sciences Library: Monday, April 30 to Thursday, May 3

  • All day: Snack and drinks, while they last
  • All day: Puzzles and other activities

Fletcher L. Byrom Earth ﻿and Mineral Sciences Library

  • Daily: Fresh apples and snacks available while they last
  • All day: Puzzles and other activities available

If you still need help staying awake this week, UPUA funded Starbucks coffee in the HUB starting at 10 p.m. each night through Thursday, May 3.

