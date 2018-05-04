PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » News

Short, Tribeck, Stanell Elected Alumni Trustees

Kevin Cacela | Onward State
By Elissa Hill
5/4/18 3:19 pm

The results are in: Brandon Short, Rob Tribeck, and Laurie Stanell are the newest members of Penn State’s Board of Trustees. They will serve three-year terms.

Short was a Penn State football captain in 1998 and 1999 and later played seven years in the NFL. He earned his MBA from Columbia in 2010 and spent the next few years with Goldman Sachs in investment banking and advising corporate boards. He’s now a vice president at Round Hill Capital in London.

Tribeck earned a degree in economics from Penn State in 1991 and a J.D. from Ohio Northern University in 1994. He previously served as legal counsel for Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship (PS4RS) and was later endorsed by the same group during his first Board of Trustees run. Tribeck is now now executive vice president and chief legal officer at Post Acute Medical, LLC, which owns and operates hospitals throughout the United States.

Stanell graduated from Penn State in 1980 with a degree in biology and from Temple’s School of Dentistry in 1985. While at Penn State, she served on the Panhellenic Council’s executive board. You might also remember her 2014 effort to bring a “Joe Out” to Penn State. She’s served the past three years on Penn State’s Alumni Council.

Four candidates were nominated this year for the three open seats, and alumni voting was open from April 10 to May 3. Trustees Anthony Lubrano and Ryan McCombie announced in February they would not seek re-election this year. Both have served on the board since 2012.

This is the first time in five years that the alumni trustee election has not been swept by candidates PS4RS-supported candidates. PS4RS did not endorse Laurie Stanell, opting instead to support candidate Alvin de Levie, who was not elected.

Short, Tribeck, and Stanell will begin their terms before the board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for July 19-20 at Penn State Berks.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Elissa

Barron’s Contract Extended Through 2022

The extension was ultimately approved, though many current alumni trustees chose to vote against it or abstain entirely.

Alpha Sigma Alpha Sorority Suspended Through 2022

Tribeck Seeks To Continue Focus On Affordability, Prioritize Student Needs

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Chambers Talks Contract Extension, Future Of The Climb

Pat Chambers expressed his confidence for the future of his program during his speech at Friday’s Board of Trustees meeting.

Tony Carr Invited To 2018 NBA Scouting Combine

Board Of Trustees Approves Pat Chambers Contract Extension

Penn State’s O’Donnell, Carter, Brisolari Named All-Big Ten

Three-Star Guard Myreon Jones Commits To Penn State Hoops

Student Life

The Class of 2018’s Best Decorated Graduation Caps

With graduation day quickly approaching, seniors jumped at the opportunity to show off their creative mortarboards.

Leaving The Comfort Zone: Max Saltzman’s Senior Column

The Best Penn State Creamery Milkshakes (With Alcohol)

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Barron’s Contract Extended Through 2022

The extension was ultimately approved, though many current alumni trustees chose to vote against it or abstain entirely.

The Class of 2018’s Best Decorated Graduation Caps

With graduation day quickly approaching, seniors jumped at the opportunity to show off their creative mortarboards.

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Leaving The Comfort Zone: Max Saltzman’s Senior Column

“The moral of all this is that you have four years of college and in these four years there are so many chances to step out of your comfort zone.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend