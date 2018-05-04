Short, Tribeck, Stanell Elected Alumni Trustees

The results are in: Brandon Short, Rob Tribeck, and Laurie Stanell are the newest members of Penn State’s Board of Trustees. They will serve three-year terms.

Short was a Penn State football captain in 1998 and 1999 and later played seven years in the NFL. He earned his MBA from Columbia in 2010 and spent the next few years with Goldman Sachs in investment banking and advising corporate boards. He’s now a vice president at Round Hill Capital in London.

Tribeck earned a degree in economics from Penn State in 1991 and a J.D. from Ohio Northern University in 1994. He previously served as legal counsel for Penn Staters for Responsible Stewardship (PS4RS) and was later endorsed by the same group during his first Board of Trustees run. Tribeck is now now executive vice president and chief legal officer at Post Acute Medical, LLC, which owns and operates hospitals throughout the United States.

Stanell graduated from Penn State in 1980 with a degree in biology and from Temple’s School of Dentistry in 1985. While at Penn State, she served on the Panhellenic Council’s executive board. You might also remember her 2014 effort to bring a “Joe Out” to Penn State. She’s served the past three years on Penn State’s Alumni Council.

Four candidates were nominated this year for the three open seats, and alumni voting was open from April 10 to May 3. Trustees Anthony Lubrano and Ryan McCombie announced in February they would not seek re-election this year. Both have served on the board since 2012.

This is the first time in five years that the alumni trustee election has not been swept by candidates PS4RS-supported candidates. PS4RS did not endorse Laurie Stanell, opting instead to support candidate Alvin de Levie, who was not elected.

Short, Tribeck, and Stanell will begin their terms before the board’s next meeting, which is scheduled for July 19-20 at Penn State Berks.

