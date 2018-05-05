Literal Dumpster Fire Lit Outside Sig Ep

Sigma Phi Epsilon appeared to be particularly ~lit~ early Saturday morning after a fire was reported outside the fraternity house.

Like most incidents on frat row, the view from the scene appeared on Snapchat stories everywhere before it was known exactly what happened.

It appears Sig Ep (or at least its backyard) is lit… pic.twitter.com/bsPro0WFEe — Onward State (@OnwardState) May 5, 2018

Alpha Fire’s Company 5 responded to the scene outside the fraternity house shortly thereafter.

Alpha Fire Co. is on the scene at the fraternity house. pic.twitter.com/1ba1lXp52Q — Onward State (@OnwardState) May 5, 2018

The situation turned out to be a literal dumpster fire, according to Alpha Fire. The Fire Marshal responded to the scene and firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Company 5 on scene of a large dumpster fire endangering a fraternity. Fire is now out, Fire Marshal responding to the scene. pic.twitter.com/vaYL0rjAMg — Alpha Fire Company (@AlphaFireCo) May 5, 2018

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)