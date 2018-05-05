PSU news by
Literal Dumpster Fire Lit Outside Sig Ep

By Elissa Hill
5/5/18 1:11 am

Sigma Phi Epsilon appeared to be particularly ~lit~ early Saturday morning after a fire was reported outside the fraternity house.

Like most incidents on frat row, the view from the scene appeared on Snapchat stories everywhere before it was known exactly what happened.

Alpha Fire’s Company 5 responded to the scene outside the fraternity house shortly thereafter.

The situation turned out to be a literal dumpster fire, according to Alpha Fire. The Fire Marshal responded to the scene and firefighters were able to put out the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.

About the Author

Elissa Hill

Elissa is a junior public relations major and the managing editor of Onward State. She is from Punxsutawney, PA [insert corny Bill Murray joke here] and considers herself an expert on all things ice cream. Send questions and comments via e-mail ([email protected]) and follow her on Twitter (@ElissaKHill) for more corny jokes.

