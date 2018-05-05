PSU news by
Penn State's student blog

Follow us!

Example Searches

Natty Nittany
Onward Debates
Photo Story
Drunk Sober High
Squirrel Girl

Topics

About

Home » Athletics

Maria Auth’s Breakout Season Puts Big Ten On Notice

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
5/5/18 5:00 am

Maria Auth will never be the tallest player on a lacrosse field, but Penn State’s 5-foot-2 attacker hasn’t let that stop her from becoming one of the Big Ten’s best.

Auth has enjoyed tremendous success as a sophomore, due in part to the lessons she learned during last year’s Final Four run. She placed an emphasis on her conditioning and mental preparedness this summer, and the results have been off the charts.

“Last year as a freshman, every time I touched the ball there was a little bit of fear. ‘Am I going to mess up? What’s going to happen?’ But now, this year, I step on the field very confident,” Auth said. “I know my abilities and what I can do. I know my strengths and weaknesses.”

Head coach Missy Doherty has also noticed the difference in Auth’s game from year one to year two in the program.

“She’s certainly willing to take a lot of risks and put herself out there,” Doherty said. “It’s been nice to see her really take a more premier role this year.”

Recognizable by her signature white Nike head tie and vicious spin moves, Auth tallied a career-high eight points Friday in Penn State’s 21-16 win over Northwestern. She now leads the team in that category with 65 heading into Sunday’s Big Ten championship versus her home-state Maryland Terrapins.

Not only is she an excellent scorer, but Auth knows exactly how to get her teammates involved in the offense. Her 15 assists currently rank third on the team behind Shelby Wells and Rachel Rosen.

The Street, MD, native was a two-sport star at North Harford High School, also lettering in soccer for the Hawks. She initially forged her skills in the lacrosse hotbed of Maryland long before then, though.

“Everyone grows up with a stick in their hands,” Auth said. “You meet your best friends through lacrosse. My whole childhood was wrapped around sports, lacrosse in particularly.”

Auth, a biobehavioral health major, helped spread the game by traveling to Jamaica with the Lacrosse Volunteer Corps prior to enrolling at Penn State, where she had a chance to play with the local children and teach them some new tricks.

Auth first showed the clutch gene on the college level during last year’s postseason, notching 11 of her 30 points as a freshman in NCAA tournament action, including a huge five-point outing in the win over Princeton.

The Nittany Lions eventually came up short against the Terrapins in the semifinals, losing 20-10 at Gillette Stadium, but the experience of being on that stage is undoubtedly paying dividends this spring.

With Penn State great Katie O’Donnell graduating, Auth and fellow attacker Madison Carter will likely assume her role as the faces of the program moving forward. 

Junior midfielder and co-captain Kayla Brisolari loves the passion Auth displays each game. Whether it’s next season or as a senior in 2020, Auth has future captain written all over her. 

“When she scores, she’s always hyped up, she’s always celebrating,” Brisolari said. “I think that really separates her — her passion for the game and how excited she gets for herself and for her teammates.”

Please subscribe to read ad free. (Ad blocking detected.)

About the Author

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Comments

State College Links

Movies
Local theaters and new movies

Apartments
Search local apartments

Classifieds
Buy and sell locally

Cars / Trucks
New and used vehicles

Hotels
In and around Penn State
More by Ethan

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Advances To Big Ten Championship

Madison Carter and Maria Auth combined for 14 points in Penn State’s 21-16 win over Northwestern Friday night in Ann Arbor.

Penn State’s O’Donnell, Carter, Brisolari Named All-Big Ten

Zech McPhearson’s Strong Spring Bodes Well For Penn State’s Secondary

Follow on another platform
Athletics

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Advances To Big Ten Championship

Madison Carter and Maria Auth combined for 14 points in Penn State’s 21-16 win over Northwestern Friday night in Ann Arbor.

Chambers Talks Contract Extension, Future Of The Climb

Tony Carr Invited To 2018 NBA Scouting Combine

Board Of Trustees Approves Pat Chambers Contract Extension

Penn State’s O’Donnell, Carter, Brisolari Named All-Big Ten

Student Life

The Class of 2018’s Best Decorated Graduation Caps

With graduation day quickly approaching, seniors jumped at the opportunity to show off their creative mortarboards.

Leaving The Comfort Zone: Max Saltzman’s Senior Column

The Best Penn State Creamery Milkshakes (With Alcohol)

Saquon Barkley Shows Some Skin On SI Cover

The NFL Draft begins Thursday, April 26, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Barkley is expected to be a top-five pick, and he and his most vehement supporters say there’s no reason he won’t go No. 1 overall.

Literal Dumpster Fire Lit Outside Sig Ep

The Fire Marshal responded to the scene and firefighters were able to put out the fire.

Short, Tribeck, Stanell Elected Alumni Trustees

Four candidates were nominated this year for the three open seats, and alumni voting was open from April 10 to May 3. 

Be the first to know

  • Top posts and the best Penn State stories

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

Leaving The Comfort Zone: Max Saltzman’s Senior Column

“The moral of all this is that you have four years of college and in these four years there are so many chances to step out of your comfort zone.”

©  2008 - 2018 Onward State

Send this to a friend