Penn State Women’s Lacrosse To Open NCAA Tournament Against Penn

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
5/6/18 9:16 pm

Penn State women’s lacrosse will face Penn in the first round of the NCAA tournament.﻿

Despite losing to Maryland 21-12 in Sunday’s Big Ten championship in Ann Arbor, Missy Doherty’s Nittany Lions earned an at-large bid to their seventh straight NCAA tournament.

Penn State (10-9) avenged its loss to Northwestern earlier this season with a 21-16 win over the Wildcats in the conference semifinals Friday. Maria Auth led the team with a career-high eight points in the victory.

The standout sophomore attacker is one of three Nittany Lions with 50 or more goals this season, joining junior Madison Carter and senior captain Katie O’Donnell. The trio was named to the Big Ten all-tournament team alongside Kelly Daggett.

The Nittany Lions have advanced to the Final Four two years in a row, falling to North Carolina at Talen Energy Stadium in West Chester and the Terrapins at Gillette Stadium in Foxborough. Maryland went on to beat Boston College last season to claim its 13th NCAA national championship.

Sophomore midfielder Kristin Roberto charges upfield against Northwestern on April 14.

Penn State’s offense ranks second in the Big Ten with 289 goals heading into the tournament, but ironing out its draw control will likely be a key focus the next few days during practice.

The top six seeds received an automatic bye, and the top eight seeds will host the first two rounds. The quarterfinals will be held at the higher seed’s home field and the Final Four is May 25-27 at Kenneth P. LaValle Stadium on Stony Brook’s campus.

The Nittany Lions count two NCAA national championships to their name, winning it all in 1987 and 1989. Maryland, Northwestern, and Johns Hopkins will also represent the Big Ten in the tournament.

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Loses To Maryland 21-12

The Nittany Lions haven’t beaten Maryland since 2005, dropping their 15th straight to the Terrapins in Sunday’s Big Ten championship.

Maria Auth’s Breakout Season Puts Big Ten On Notice

Penn State Women’s Lacrosse Advances To Big Ten Championship

