Katie O’Donnell Drafted No. 4 Overall By New England Command

Matt Sniegowski | Onward State
By Ethan Kasales
5/7/18 9:32 pm

Penn State women’s lacrosse senior Katie O’Donnell was drafted No. 4 overall by the New England Command in Monday night’s WPLL draft — the second in the five-team league’s history.

O’Donnell will be reunited with Penn State graduates Steph Lazo and Ally Heavens in New England, while fellow Nittany Lion Madison Cyr plays for the New York Fight.

It’s been a busy day for O’Donnell, who was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year earlier in the afternoon after leading the Nittany Lions to the conference championship game.

Though Penn State lost to Maryland 21-12 Sunday in Ann Arbor, Missy Doherty’s bunch is headed to its seventh straight NCAA tournament. The Nittany Lions will face the Penn Quakers Friday in Stony Brook, NY.

O’Donnell, who hails from West Chester, PA, is just two goals shy of reaching 200 for her career. She recently earned her second consecutive All-Big Ten selection, joining juniors Madison Carter and Kayla Brisolari on the conference team.

O’Donnell has racked up 62 points so far this season, while corralling a team-high 31 ground balls.

O’Donnell is also among this year’s group of 25 nominees for the Tewaaraton Award, which recognizes the most outstanding men’s and women’s collegiate lacrosse player.

A few days before Penn State’s regular season finale versus Michigan, O’Donnell and fellow captain Maggie Gallagher expressed their desire to play professionally if the opportunity presented itself. O’Donnell will get her pro career underway after Penn State’s NCAA tournament run.

O’Donnell was notably selected before Maryland’s all-time leading scorer, Megan Whittle, who was taken with the fifth overall pick by the Upstate Pride. Whittle scored a career-high eight goals against the Nittany Lions in the Big Ten championship.

Cyr’s New York squad will meet the Penn State contingent from New England in the WPLL’s inaugural season opener on June 2 in Olney, MD.

Ethan Kasales

Ethan’s a senior journalism major who grew up in Lemont, a few minutes from campus. When he’s not covering Penn State sports, you can usually find him golfing or teaching snowboarding at Tussey Mountain. Feel free to email him at [email protected]

