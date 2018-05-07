Katie O’Donnell Named Big Ten Midfielder Of The Year

Penn State’s Katie O’Donnell was named Big Ten Midfielder of the Year﻿ Monday afternoon, preventing a Maryland sweep of the conference’s postseason honors.

The West Chester, PA, native has been a fixture in Missy Doherty’s midfield throughout her career, earning a second-team All-American nod last season as a junior.

Known for her clutch goals, O’Donnell is currently tied with Northwestern’s Selena Lasota for the second most game-winning goals in the Big Ten this season with four.

“One of her nicknames is ‘Game Winner,'” Doherty said after her Johns Hopkins heroics. “She always comes up with a huge play at a huge time.”

O’Donnell and the rest of the senior class was recognized prior to the Michigan game.

O’Donnell has tallied 62 points (56 goals) heading into Friday’s NCAA tournament opener against the Penn Quakers. The Nittany Lions have made it to the tournament seven years in a row, advancing to the Final Four the last two seasons.

O’Donnell, a two-time captain, is just two goals shy of reaching 200 for her career — good for fourth in program history. She earned All-Big Ten recognition for the second consecutive season, joining juniors Madison Carter and Kayla Brisolari on the conference team.

O’Donnell is also one of 25 nominees for the prestigious Tewaaraton Award, which annually recognizes the most outstanding men’s and women’s collegiate lacrosse player.

